Chicago Bears Trade DE Robert Quinn to the Eagles

Chicago Bear fans have just received the shocking news that their star defensive end, Robert Quinn, has just been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo were the first to announce the trade.

Now the Bears will receive a fourth-round pick for trading Quinn. Most of the defensive ends’ salary will be picked up by Chicago.

Last season the now-former Chicago Bear star set a franchise record with 18.5 sacks. That made 2021 one of Quinn’s most productive football seasons. However, he seems to have had a bit of a slow start this season with only one sack in the seven games he’s played.

The Eagles are the contending team so far this year and will certainly benefit from adding Quinn to their roster.

Emotions Over the Chicago Bears Decision

Some of the Chicago Bears teammates shared an emotional moment after hearing the trading news. Roquan Smith became emotional after reporters asked him what he had thought. Smith said that he has “A great deal of respect for that guy.” Prior to that, he told reporters he needed to “take a sec for a second.” After he stated he had respect for his former teammate he covered his face with his shirt and sighed heavily before walking off the stage.

Live reaction from Roquan Smith hearing about the Quinn trade: Video via @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/dyIdoZPPpm — Bears Nation (3-4) (@BearsNationCHI) October 26, 2022

The Chicago Bear fans seem to have mixed feelings about the trade. So resonate with Smith’s feelings about Quinn being traded to the Eagles. Others feel the trade was due to a bad contract and aging. They feel this trade will allow “two young DEs…Gibson and Robinson that need to play.”

Whether you’re happy about it or sad this is a major trade by the Chicago Bears.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Bearswire: Bears trade DE Robert Quinn to Eagles

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Paul Eisenberg‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License