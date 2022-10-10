The Saudis Are One of America’s Greatest Enemies

They pretend to be our friends. However, history proves they are not. They prefer to live in a bubble hiding behind enormous wealth and a façade of false friendship. They are selfish and have an interest in no one but themselves.

I am talking about the leaders of Saudi Arabia. History proves that the Crown Prince and his family are opportunists. Loyalty to others is an illusion. They claim to be allies of the United States when it serves them, while secretly protecting their own interests. Vast quantities of oil are the only reason many nations continue to maintain “friendly” relations with the Saudi Royal Family.

Theirs is a bizarre nation where one family controls every aspect of the country. The immediate family and more than 7,000 cousins maintain absolute power over their people and institutions. Polygamy remains legal, placing women in a subservient role. The nation of Saudi Arabia is a true theocracy. The religion of Islam is the only acceptable faith allowed. Any man professing devotion to any other faith is immediately exiled.

9/11 Attacks

Fifteen of the 19 terrorists who attacked our country on Sept. 11, 2001, were Saudi Nationals. The architect of 9/11 was a member of the Saudi Royal Family, Osama bin Laden. While remaining our illegitimate president, Donald Trump handed nuclear secrets to Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman. He owed them for saving his business interests from bankruptcy in the late 1900s.

Trump and his Klan attempted to cover up the fact that bin Salman ordered the murder and dismemberment of dissident and Washington Post reporter, Jamal Khashoggi.

Right-wing politicians refer to the Saudis as “friends.” However, their actions prove that their position on human rights places them on the list of America’s enemies.

The Saudis have used the world’s dependence upon petroleum products to maintain relationships with western nations. However, they are opportunists with a single intention, to protect themselves and their families, while continuing to stockpile billions of dollars in wealth. Admittedly, no one can verify my allegations, Saudi Arabia is an extremely secretive nation. However, I have many reasons to believe they are one of the three richest nations in the world, possibly number one.

Saudis Current Engagement

Saudi Arabia is currently engaged in an effort to annihilate the nation of Yemen, and Trump sold them the weapons to achieve their goal while pretending to be your president.

Sadly, many of our nation’s leaders are closely aligned with the Saudis. After 9/11 all flights to and from the United States were grounded. However, the day after the cowardly attacks one flight was seen leaving DIA. It was a private aircraft and the passengers were members of the Saudi Royal Family. The Bush family is heavily invested in Saudi oil.

However, above all, one fact proves that the Saudis are our enemy. President Biden asked the Royal Family to increase the production of crude oil to alleviate the high prices the American people are paying at the pump. Instead of helping to ease the pain of consumers, they have decided to lower production. It is obvious this is an effort to lower President Biden’s approval ratings and aid their friend, Donald Trump in his possible effort to seek election in 2024.

Friends of a Former President

This action is in concert with America’s greatest enemy, Vladimir Putin, another close friend of Donald John Trump.

Know this: if you support Donald Trump, you also support two of America’s biggest enemies.

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

Cato: With “Friends” Like Saudi Arabia, the United States Doesn’t Need Enemies

Commentary: Our Enemies, the Saudis

NPR: Russia and Saudi Arabia agree to massive cuts to oil output. Here’s why it matters

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Stephen Downes‘ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Leo Sauermann‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License