Trump Is Always Serious Although His Words and Antics Remain Hilarious

Trump made the following comment about the Republican Senatorial Candidate from Colorado, Joe O’Dea.

In a post on his social media site, Trump labeled O’Dea a “RINO,” or “Republican in name only,” and said that “MAGA doesn’t Vote for stupid people with big mouths.”

When I first read this, I thought it was an attempt at humor. I almost forgot that Trump does not have a sense of humor. To me, this appeared to be a self-deprecating joke. A “stupid person with a big mouth” perfectly describes Donald John Trump.

Trump is Bad for America and Bad for his Party

The attack on O’Dea was not a surprise. The Colorado Republican has announced that he would not support a Trump candidacy in 2024. I have no doubt he expected a baseless attack from the malignant narcissist after his ego was damaged by a single remark.

Many GOP politicians have already expressed their concerns about the lack of qualified candidates endorsed by their former illegitimate president. Republican hopes to retake the Senate in the midterm elections are precarious at best. Trump is hurting, not helping by endorsing MAGA Republicans.

Trump Does not Respect Loyalty

O’Dea defeated Ron Hanks in the Republican primary. This is interesting because Trump refused to endorse Hanks, although he was behind the police line on January 6th, part of the insurrection executed by Donald Trump.

Republicans are facing an uphill battle in Colorado, where Democrats have a solid edge. Incumbent Michael Bennet is very popular, continuing to hold a convincing lead in the polls.

Trump has become an “albatross” in many areas of our nation. He is causing more harm than good for Republicans who remain loyal to the orange buffoon. This is not only good for Democrats but also very good for the future of America.

North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer added reality to the situation

“It certainly is not [helpful],” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), a Trump ally, told The Hill. “I would hate to see O’Dea lose to Sen. Bennet by a few votes just because Donald Trump urged Republicans not to vote and we came up short of the majority by one senator.”

“If [Sen.] Mitch McConnell [R-Ky.] opposed every Republican nominee who criticized him publicly, we wouldn’t stand a chance,” Cramer continued, referring to the Senate minority leader. “The nation has to be more important than individual personal offenses.”

Will Democrats Keep Control of the House and Senate?

With the elections less than three weeks away, the possibility of Democrats gaining seats in the senate is very real. Moscow Mitch was hoping that history would repeat itself and the party that controlled the executive branch would lose seats in congress after the midterms.

It remains a possibility in the House. This is a “wait and see” situation. However, the opportunity for Democrats to take complete control of the senate looms larger with every Trump speech at his hate rallies. He has become what he always was, a disgrace to the nation he failed to lead, and a huge dark spot on the history of our country.

America’s Greatest Disaster

There is no doubt that Trump was the worst thing to ever happen to America. Only when he is eventually declared a pariah by his party, or six feet under the ground, and becomes nothing but a nightmare from our past, will our country begin to grow again. History in the United States will be recorded as the “time before Trump, the Time during Trump, and the Time after Trump.”

Someday the greatest horror movie of all time will be written based on the biggest mistake in American history.

By James Turnage, Novelist

