Kanye West Needs Help

It seems like every day Kanye West does something or says something insane, why is this still happening? Kanye West is many things. He is a billionaire, a fashion icon, one of the greatest music artists of his generation, and also controversial. Time and time again Kanye West makes bold and uninformed statements that are getting harder and harder to defend.

Kanye West has a strange reputation with the Black community at this point. He has made genre-defining music and changed the way that Black men were allowed to express themselves in rap music. However, he was also a big fan of Trump during Trump’s time as president. Kanye West is a complicated figure, but in all honesty, he just needs some sincere help.

Kanye West Should Take a Few Steps Back

Sometimes people have to take a few steps back and think about what’s going on. Kanye West says outlandish things all the time on his Twitter and entire communities of people check him for it. However, even after all of that public criticism, something else happens a week later. At this point, he may not be mentally fit to be a functional member of society.

Some people need a break from society to look in the mirror and see what is there. That is all that he can really do right now. Along with several forms of mental illness, he suffers from a loud mouth and several uniformed perspectives. All it would really take is someone personally showing him why what he is saying is wrong in a private nonpublic setting. That, on top of consistent medication.

Kanye West Please Look in the Mirror

No one has to volunteer and do this. He could pay a political science professor for private lessons on any political topic. If he wants to talk about slavery again he could go to a few museums and talk to a few professors first. With the number of resources, he has this wouldn’t be unreasonable. Kanye West needs some time away from the internet.

On the other hand, the internet needs some time away from Kanye West. He has been a public menace on the internet for a very long time spewing uninformed takes left and right. Social media makes some people crazy, some celebrities don’t have social media at all.

Maybe that could be something that he could look into. When he feels as though he is ready, after very deep reflection and introspection, he could come back and apologize for the things he has done. No one has to forgive him, and yet he can still apologize.

Let’s Fully Acknowledge the Problem

Many say acknowledging that a person has a problem is the first step to recovery. The entire world has realized that Kanye West has a problem. When will he realize that it’s time to take a step back and think about his impact on the world? Kanye West is an incredibly talented artist and has inspired millions with his music. Many feel he has genuinely helped the world with his music.

His legacy is one of artistic excellence. However, the greatest flaw in that legacy is his behavior in the last decade and a half. The musician was once a king in a league of his own. He made graduation, college dropout, the life of Pablo and so many more great albums and songs. West is a musical genius, and yet he is squandering his gifts. The only way this man can be saved is if he chooses to be a better man himself.

With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility

Ultimately, there is no one else that we can blame for Kanye West’s behavior than himself. He is responsible for his own actions. If he knows that he sometimes becomes irresponsible with his internet usage then it is up to him to limit that. He can use accountability partners to keep himself accountable.

Kanye West is not a child. He is a 45-year-old billionaire. The star can both be a person that is mentally ill and also a fully grown man that is responsible and accountable for his own actions. At the end of the day, he needs help, but it is up to him if he wants to get help.

Written by Kenneth Mazerat

Sources

The Daily Beast: Chris Cuomo Confronts Kanye West Amid ‘Jewish Underground Media Mafia’ Rant by Matt Young

NPR: The family of George Floyd plans to file a $250 million lawsuit against Ye by MATT ADAMS

CNN: N.O.R.E. apologizes to George Floyd’s family for Kanye West’s comments by

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Super 45‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

First Inset Image Courtesy of Super 45′s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License