Tulsi Gabbard Leaving the Democratic Party Comes Under the Heading of “Who Cares?”

If you are a politician who claims to be a Democrat but acts like a Republican, please get the hell out of the party, you are damaging their image and soiling their principles.

Gabbard’s Announcement

This is how I felt when I learned that fake Democrat Tulsi Gabbard announced she was leaving the Democratic Party. She never cared about the American people and displayed characteristics of racism and bigotry which belong to Republicans. For Gabbard, the party of Trump MAGA Republicans is a much better fit for this arrogant and self-centered young woman.

Gabbard’s reasons for leaving the party she never truly belonged to reveal beliefs in white supremacy and the desire to ban all religions other than Christianity, among other anti-American beliefs.

Democrats “actively find ways to undermine our God-given rights enshrined in the Constitution, like freedom of speech,” the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate alleged.

“They are against freedom of religion,” she continued. “They are hostile towards people of faith, people who have their own spiritual practice, especially Christians—finding ways to be vindictive, to discriminate, to punish people who have been to exercise that freedom of religion. The list goes on and on, but the foundation of freedom is really what was at the heart of my making this decision.”

Only Real Democrats Need Apply

As an Independent, I never considered her a Democrat. She was obviously another politician more concerned with serving special interests than 331 million American people.

I am hoping for similar announcements from Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. These two fake Democrats from West Virginia and Arizona have zero interest in doing the right thing, and definitely do not believe in the Constitution or the future of all Americans.

When the Party of Lincoln Ceased to Exist

After the assassination of Abraham Lincoln in 1865, history shows that the Republican Party, the Party of Lincoln, suffered increasing division.

Initially most remained devoted to the party’s purpose, to increase efforts to ensure former slaves received equal rights. In 1866 they succeeded in altering the Constitution, guaranteeing citizenship to every man, woman, and child who was born in America.

With the increasing wealth of the north versus the south, the Republican Party began to increase its support for those experiencing an abundance in the north. Eventually, it ceased its efforts to reform the south.

About 50 years after the end of the Civil War, Black voters began abandoning the Republican Party. The Party of Lincoln moved away from its progressive beliefs and became the party of conservatism. “The People’s President,” Franklin D. Roosevelt, instituted policies focused on the working class, and this enticed Black Americans to become Democrats.

In the 1950s a greater divide between Black Americans and the Republican Party was obvious. White Supremacy in the South, including school segregation and the suppression of voting rights, further alienated Black Americans.

Civil Rights Are Law, But Are they Respected by All Whites?

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 brought new laws supported by Democrats, but in the South little changed. As a member of the United States Air Force, I was stationed in Texas and Mississippi. The South doesn’t need to “rise again.” Racism is prevalent in red states, only the lynchings have stopped.

The Words “Honesty” and “Politician” Have Become Antonyms

Nothing raises the hairs on the back of the neck like lies and hypocrisy. If you support white supremacy, homophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism, misogyny, or any other trait which is opposed to the basic principles of America, or one political party, you must admit that you are a supporter of Donald Trump who will eventually rename his party, the “Republican Party,” for what they are: the “American Fascist Party.”

I have always been and will always be Independent. I do not believe in political parties. However, I truly miss the Grand Old Party. My choices on the voting day have become very limited. The demise of the Republican Party in 2017 literally left me with a single choice when I am standing in front of a voting booth.

Please vote, and vote wisely. Your future depends on it.

By James Turnage, Novelist

