You Don’t Need It, but Here’s More Proof That There Is No Longer a Republican Party

I began writing for a Las Vegas-based newspaper in 2012. Over the last 10 years I continued to write for blogs, and today I am writing for the Guardian Liberty Voice, and for a monthly newspaper, The Chicago Leader. Throughout the last ten years, regardless of what happened in politics, two facts have held my attention and continue to do so today.

The Republican Party is Non-Existent

First, there is no longer a “Republican Party.” Its demise began in 2010 with the invasion of the TEA Party, and the fractures within the once Grand Old Party grew and became more extreme. It ended once and for all on January 20, 2017, with the illegitimate swearing-in of Donald John Trump.

Second, the “fourth estate” surrendered its principles and its purpose in 2000. Its purpose and obligation, the reason for First Amendment protection, was to expose corruption in Washington. Not only have they failed the reason for their existence, but they have also become part of the most corrupt government in the world. Their reporting of half-truths has caused more damage than blatant lies.

A short journey into the past of the Republican Party, comparing it to the pretenders in Washington today, is absolute proof that the Party of Lincoln is nothing but a memory. However, some doubters may need additional examples, so, here they are.

Dwight D. Eisenhower, a true Republican, made a statement about what would destroy a political party, unaware that he was making a prediction.

“Should any political party attempt to abolish social security, unemployment insurance, and eliminate labor laws and farm programs, you would not hear of that party again in our political history. There is a tiny splinter group, of course, that believes you can do these things. Among them are H. L. Hunt (you possibly know his background), a few other Texas oil millionaires, and an occasional politician or businessman from other areas. Their number is negligible and they are stupid.”

Ronald Reagan Began the End of the Grand Old Party

Since 1981 the right wing began making efforts to end capitalism and replace it with a plutocracy. They succeeded beyond their wildest dreams. Then came the worst man in the world, who gifted the Electoral College with efforts from Russia, the mainstream media, and James Comey.

On inauguration day, 2017, 100 percent of all Republican politicians surrendered their morals, principles, and integrity to Donald Trump.

McCarthy and McConnell Appear to Serve Two Separate Parties

Nothing defines the complete lack of cohesion on the right wing more than the growing rift between Senate Minority Leader, Moscow Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader, Kevin, “the Woos,” McCarthy.

Insiders claim that the differences between the two losers are not serious. However, the right wing survives on lies. Their actions speak volumes.

Let’s look at issue number one. McCarthy is one of the political hacks who kisses Trump’s humongous derriere the hardest and most frequently. Moscow Mitch has been known to stick his nose in the former illegitimate president’s behind, but his actions have a purpose: to achieve his own ambitions. He plays the game as well as Vladimir Putin who has used Trump since 1987. Moscow Mitch denies any fraud in the 2020 election, while McCarthy continues to support the “big lie.”

Will Washington Return to the Policies of Deliberation and Compromise?

One of the greatest displays of disagreement involves working across the aisle with Democrats. Recently Moscow Mitch has shown a desire to end the dysfunction which dominates our government today. McCarthy continues to support the position of the TEA Party and the Freedom Caucus in the House and refuses to deliberate and compromise without exception.

These broken pieces within the party portray a party that is not simply in disarray, it reveals a party that is shattered and irreparable.

The fact is, there are less than a handful of men and women in Washington who can legitimately call themselves “Republicans.”

By James Turnage, Novelist

Sources:

The Daily Kos: Why the GOP is No Longer a Legitimate Political Party

The Hill: McConnell, McCarthy public splits raise questions about ability to govern

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Seattle.roamer‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Ryan Glenn‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License