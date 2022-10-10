Tyson Foods Leaves Chicago

Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Inc. has joined the list of major corporations that have announced their plans to leave Chicago, continuing a trend that many have suggested it is due to the city’s alarmingly high crime rates and poses a risk to its most vulnerable populations.

Robert Moffit, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation’s Center for Health and Welfare Policy told Fox News Digital last month that the economy is “hollowed out,” businesses are leaving, and employment is nonexistent. And the residents that suffer the most from this high crime rate are primarily low-income, black, and minority groups.

Moffit’s remarks come after McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski attacked Chicago in a speech in the middle of September. Claiming that the city’s rising crime rates had made it harder for businesses to run or recruit personnel.

“We see homelessness concerns in our restaurants. We have violent violence that occurs in our eateries. Kempczinski remarked at the time, “We’re experiencing drug overdoses that are happening in our restaurants. “Therefore, we observe what is happening in society at large in our restaurants every day.”

Restaurants are experiencing homelessness concerns and violent crime is on the rise in many establishments. In some restaurants, there are drug overdoses happening right now, Kempczinski added. So, it is always observed what is going on in society outside of our restaurants.

Following the killing of George Floyd in 2020. Crime in Chicago increased amid the Black Lives Matter riots and the defund the police movement. In 2021, the city had its worst year in a quarter-century with 797 homicides.

As officers leave or retire, the city has participated in a “stealth defunding” of the police force. According to Eugene Roy, chief of detectives for the Chicago Police Department. Who spoke to Fox News Digital during the summer.

Businesses are taking note of the reality’s growth in crime across practically every category as they consider the future.

Earlier this year, billionaire Ken Griffin stated that he was relocating his hedge fund, Citadel, out of Chicago due to the city’s increasing crime rate. Caterpillar, a leading manufacturer of mining equipment, and Boeing, the largest aerospace company in the world, also announced similar moves.

Griffin stated in April to the Wall Street Journal that people won’t live here if they don’t feel safe. “Several of my coworkers have been robbed at gunpoint. On the way to work, one of my coworkers was stabbed. There are numerous burglary issues. That’s a tremendously tough background against which to attract talent to your community, in my opinion.”

Small businesses have been leaving Chicago as well. Gary Rabine, the founder of the Rabine Group and owner of 13 firms, told Fox News Digital last month that he decided to move his rod paving business abroad because of crime.

In the city, “they would do thousands of jobs a year, but as they got robbed more, employees operating rollers and pavers, we got robbed, our equipment would get stolen in broad daylight and there would typically be a pistol involved, and it got expensive and it got hazardous,” Rabine said.

In addition, Rabine noted that rising crime results in higher costs elsewhere. Citing rising costs for his firm’s security as well as insurance premiums.

It gradually came to the conclusion that enough was enough, according to Rabine. “We stopped working there, for the gas company, the electric company, on the south and west sides of Chicago, and finally everywhere. These businesses are now active elsewhere. They feel safer working in Wisconsin’s outskirts of Chicago, which is over the border.”

Following the flight, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended the city, claiming businessmen like Kempczinski lacked a thorough knowledge of the situation.

The Chicago Democrat told reporters last month that the McDonald’s CEO should have done his research before speaking, citing a letter from Michael Fasnacht, president of World Business Chicago, that she claimed: “lays out in exact detail all the good news, economic news, about what’s happening in our city.”

But Kempczinksi wasn’t persuaded by the optimistic portrayal offered by local officials.

This year, there are fewer significant corporations with their headquarters in Chicago than there were last year, according to Kempczinski. This month there are fewer than last month.

Tyson is the newest corporation to join the trend. however, its executives chose not to publicly attribute the decision to an increase in crime.

In a statement announcing the choice, Tyson CEO Donnie King noted that the employees would be moving to the company’s global headquarters in Arkansas. “By bringing our talented corporate team members and businesses together under one roof, we unlock greater opportunities to share perspectives and ideas, while also enabling us to act quickly to solve problems and provide the innovative products and solutions that our customers deserve and value,” King said.

Rabine asserted that despite this. The city will continue to lose businesses since it is challenging to draw talent to a violent city.

