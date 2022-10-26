Would the ‘Trump Saga’ Sell as a Novel? Part 2

Trump Saga Continues

After Trump was sworn in on January 20, 2017, he offered a speech composed of a very dark and foreboding image of his America. His inaugural speech was boring, and at the same time angered every patriot man and woman in our nation.

Let me ask you right here: Is there any scenario where you could believe that Trump won the majority of votes in the election? Are our nation’s people that ignorant? Of course, he lost the popular vote, but that’s for another story. This would be a very bad novel.

I won’t bore you any longer by going through every year of Trump’s illegitimate and failed presidency. I will list all of his accomplishments and failures clearly, but as succinctly as possible.

First, his accomplishments. Trump divided our nation to a level not seen since the civil war. He gave permanent tax breaks to millionaires and billionaires. Large corporations lobbied for and received huge tax cuts which added trillions of dollars to the national debt.

Now for His Failures: The List is Quite a Bit Longer

Before Trump’s minimal inauguration was completed, Trump violated the Emoluments Clause. On that very day, on his business website, he advertised “Melania’s Time Pieces and Jewelry.”

Also on inauguration day, Trump reneged on his promise to remove himself from the control of his domestic business interests. On January 25, Trump took advantage of his position and doubled the initiation fee at Mar-a-Lago to $200,000 per individual.

On the 26th, Trump announced he would cancel a meeting with Mexico President Nieto if he refused to pay for his “wall.” Nieto canceled the meeting.

On the 27th, Trump signed his “travel ban.” He denied entrance to our country from seven Muslim countries for 90 days, with the exception of his Saudi Arabian benefactors; the same nation from which 9 of the 13 terrorists claimed citizenship on 9/11.

On January 30 he fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates for refusing to execute his “travel ban,” which was labeled as unconstitutional by the courts.

MAGA Republicans

On February 2, Trump and his MAGA Republicans voided the Johnson Act which prevented religious organizations from involvement in politics if they sought to retain their tax-exempt status.

On February 7, V.P. Mike Pence broke the tie and confirmed Republican mega-donor Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education.

On March 1, the Justice Department confirmed that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with the Russian Ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, at least twice prior to the 2016 election.

I will stop here. This part of my story would go on forever if I listed every effort by Trump to repeal efforts made by President Obama to return our nation to its respected status in the world. His violations of the Constitution and ethics violations increased on a daily basis during his first year as your illegitimate president. You can read them all in the attached source. Previously, you never heard about most of them, therefore, you will undoubtedly be very surprised.

Trump Saga Ethics Violations

Would any of this be an interesting and believable inclusion in a novel? Not only did Trump commit a crime or an ethics violation every day while in office, but his very existence is also boring and disreputable. Let’s move on to the truly unforgivable actions of Trump and his party who continue to call themselves “Republicans.”

On December 18, 2019, Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives, charged with abuse of power and obstruction of justice. The hearings offered irrefutable truth that he was guilty. However, Moscow Mitch McConnell announced that he would be exonerated in the Senate. He kept his word by refusing to give the failed president a fair trial, protecting his party and their criminal president.

On January 13, 2021, Trump was impeached for a second time. He was accused of Incitement of Insurrection for the attempted coup on January 6, 2021. Once again Republicans in the Senate refused to remove the first president to commit treason against his own nation. A two-thirds vote is needed in the Senate to remove a president from office. On February 13, 2021, Trump was acquitted by a vote of 57 for conviction and 43 for acquittal.

The events on January 6, 2021, would never have happened if Trump had received a fair trial in 2019. He would not have been our president.

Greatest Crime

Trump’s greatest crime was undoubtedly the failed coup attempt on January 6, 2021. After more than a year of investigation, there is no doubt that he organized, planned, and executed the insurrection. It is also incomprehensible that a man who stole some of our nation’s most closely guarded secrets remains free to roam our nation, spreading lies and further dividing our people, when others were executed for the exact same action in our past. However, his greatest failure caused the loss of life of more than one million Americans.

In the final weeks of 2019, the Presidents Daily Brief offered a warning that the probability of a deadly health emergency could be coming to America was confirmed. The American people learned about the coming pandemic in January. Trump’s only solution was, “it will just go away.” Other than suggesting that men and women infected by the coronavirus drink bleach to kill the infection, this was his only ‘solution’ until Americans began dying in March.

By failing to take timely and aggressive action to halt the spread of COVID-19, the CDC believes that Trump is directly responsible for at least 10,000 deaths.

Summing Up the Trump Saga

So, let’s sum this up. Would anyone believe that one man with below-average intelligence could take control of an entire political party, create a cult of tens of millions of ignorant Americans, win the presidency and destroy one political party forever, while committing hundreds of violations of the Constitution, committing crimes against his country serious enough to be impeached twice, attempted to overthrow a democratic election, by organizing a coup, stole top secret information from the White House, and is the one man responsible for one of the greatest health emergencies in history killing more Americans than any of our country’s major wars, and continue to remain free? I don’t think so.

It is not possible that 545 men in Washington would allow all of this to happen to the nation of our Founding Fathers. But it happened.

By James Turnage, Author of “A Little Murder in the Biggest Little City”

Sources:

The Guardian: Trump in Moscow What Happened at Miss Universe in 2013

Britannica: Donald Trump

Politico: The Hidden History of Trump’s First Trip to Moscow

McSweeney’s: LEST WE FORGET THE HORRORS: A CATALOG OF TRUMP’S WORST CRUELTIES, COLLUSIONS, CORRUPTIONS, AND CRIMES

Ballotpedia: Impeachment of Donald Trump, 2021

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License