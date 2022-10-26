Daylight Saving Time Will Soon Fall Back

It’s almost that time of year for daylight saving time to end and we turn our clocks back an hour. Many people dread the fall back, but it’s happening in two weeks. On a lighter note, we may be losing daylight but we’ll gain an hour of sleep.

The bad news is that there are a lot of months ahead of us with short days. The good news is that we will be gaining an hour on the winter solstice. After all, isn’t it better to have more daylight than less?

It’s easy to forget about daylight savings until its end comes up, but once you’re aware of it and its effects on your body clock and sleep habits. It’s hard not to look forward to springing forward and gaining more daylight time.

On March 15, 2022, the U.S. Senate passed a bill (the Sunshine Protection Act) that would make daylight saving time permanent starting in 2023. The Sunshine Protection Act has many legislative supporters who would like to end the twice-annual changing of the clocks that comes with daylight savings time.

There are many people who oppose this bill. This bill has yet to be signed by President Joe Biden. If it is signed into law it would enable children to play outdoors later, according to those who support the Sunshine Protection Act. It will also reduce seasonal depression.

Most of the United States uses daylight saving time, however, Hawaii and most of Arizona.

Once daylight savings time is over, expect the sun to rise earlier in the morning and set earlier in the evening than before it started falling back last year. In other words: don’t forget your flashlight.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Jazz Guy‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License