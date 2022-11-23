‘Black Panther’ Is Back in Theaters

Don

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was released on Nov. 11, 2022. And is now available in all theaters, after its theater run it will be available on Disney+.

What is the movie about?

The movie is a sequel to “Black Panther.” Following King T’Challa’s passing, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje strive to defend their country against interfering international powers. The heroes must work with Nakia and Everett Ross to establish a new route for their beloved homeland as the Wakandans attempt to embrace their newest chapter.

Who was in it?

In the movie, people were able to see some old cast returning and new cast as well! The following actors showed in the second movie:

Letitia Wright;

Michael B. Jordan;

Lupita Nyong’o;

Tenoch Huerta;

Dominique Thorne;

Angela Basset Mabel Cadena;

Daniel Kaluuya;

Danai Gurira;

Michael Coel;

Jarrell Pyro Johnson;

Winston Duke;

Dorothy Steel;

Martin Freeman;

Maria Mercedes;

Alex Livinalli;

Florence Kasumba;



Kamaru Usman;

Shalet Monique;

Lake Bell;

Gigi Bermingham;

Forest Whitaker;

Curtis Bannister;

Isaach de Bankolé;

Danny Sapani;

Raheim Riley;

Stanley Aughtry;

Richard Schiff;

Julia Louis-Dreyfus;

Robert John Burke;

And Janeshia Adams-Ginyard.

Remembering The Black Panther:

Unfortunately, Chadwick Boseman was not able to make an appearance in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” He died in 2020 because of cancer that he was fighting for a long time. Although he may have passed, the director of “Black Panther” made sure to include him in this movie as well.

The director said it was a challenge and was not sure if he should have replaced Black Panther or not. In the end, he chose not to, because it felt like that character was for Boseman only. Instead, he added a funeral scene in memory of him and made sure Boseman’s favorite character “Shuri” was the star of this movie. This movie is all about empowerment and using your pain to fight for justice and equality. The movie overall has positive reviews. Make sure to check it out.

Sources:

US Weekly: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie

The Scarlet: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the Memory of Chadwick Boseman

