Brighton Park Brings Green Into the Neighborhood

New Park District in Brighton Park

A new Chicago Park District is set to open in 2023 in the Brighton Park neighborhood. The 17-acre campus is expected to cost around $65 million. Park District Officials have planned this project for years and now it’s finally going to be completed.

More than 12 locations were considered for this new park. However, the Park District chose Brighton Park because it will provide value to the community. Director of Development Heather Gleason said that the headquarters will make changes. Over the years Brighton Park has been portrayed as a ghetto, gang, and violent community. This project is expected to bring a new positive image to Brighton Park.

On July 15, 2021, workers started the groundbreaking ceremony at 4800 South Western Avenue. This location was previously an abandoned industrial property. Back in 2018, the city obtained the property for $8 million which is now being used for the new Park district. The district is in-between two other locations; McKinley Park and Gage Park.

What The Campus Will Hold

The campus will hold a 58,000-square-foot administrative building. Not only will this just be a better headquarters for Park district workers, but it will also provide the neighborhood with a vast park space. Within the campus, there will also be a 20,000-square-foot field house, along with a grand lawn filled with trees, two artificial turf fields, water activities, and additional recreational areas.

This large campus provides both indoor and outdoor recreational activities for all ages and the pathways provide beautiful natural scenery. Along the inside of the district, the building will be filled with useful amenities. The fieldhouse is planned to contain a gym with a full-sized basketball court, rooms for club activities, a teen center, and two fitness rooms. The fitness area is split for different uses, one for group exercise and the other with many fitness machines. Both of these rooms will have a window view of the courtyard. The club rooms as well will have views of the great lawn. The big club room can be split into two smaller rooms.

The building will also contain a second floor, although it will be mostly dedicated to the Chicago Park District staff and office areas. However, there will be an outdoor terrace above the field house. Along the roof, there will be a variety of plants.

The main goal of this project is the bettering the neighborhood and being able to have community spaces. These spaces are available to be reserved by the public for events, meetings, and parties.

Opinions of residents

However, some community members have shown some worry. The park could cause gentrification in the neighborhood that is primarily Latino. Gentrification is important because building a nice area will start attracting high-income families to Brighton Park. Not only that but it may cause an increase in rent around the park, which current people living in Brighton Park may not be able to afford. Some people from the community had stated they felt like there was not a lot of input from the community and local youth as well.

Although some are worried. There are lots of people that are excited about this project. Brighton Park is a neighborhood with residential houses/apartments, community schools, industrial factories, and abandoned/vacant land. There are very little to almost no parks or green land where the residents can go to. Many are excited because there are hundreds in Brighton Park that are always looking forward to playgrounds and places where they can be active and have fun.

A group of mothers said that they are looking forward to this because now they will be able to have a place where their kids can play. They, along with many others hope this project does well, and are looking forward to the grand opening.

Written by Alyssa Calderon and Adriana Castelan

Sources

WTTW: Park District Close to Breaking Ground on $64M HQ Campus That Will Create a New Park on Southwest Side

Chicago Park District: Meeting Summary

Block Club Chicago: New Park District Headquarters in Brighton Park Slated To Be Finished In 2023

Chicago Park District: Park No.596 Project Updates

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Adriana Castelan

Inset Image Courtesy of Adriana Castelan