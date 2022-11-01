US Virgin Islands Celebrates D Hamilton Jackson Day

The US Virgin Islands are a group of islands in the Caribbean that are an insular area of the United States. They consist of Saint Croix, Saint Thomas, and Saint John. D. Hamilton Jackson Day is an official public holiday and commemorative celebration observed in the United States Virgin Islands (USVI), a group of islands in the Caribbean that are an insular area of the United States.

The holiday was first celebrated on September 19, 2014, in honor of Hamilton Jackson, who was born on September 19, 1892, in Christiansted (St Croix) as David Hamilton Jackson Sr., but also known by his nickname “Ham.” He is considered to be one of St Croix’s greatest leaders because he worked hard to get equal rights for African Americans during his time period 100 years ago when they were still not considered equal citizens under the law with white people.

The Birth of an Activist

He was born on March 22, 1872, in St. Croix, USVI to parents Henry and Elizabeth Jackson. He was one of 15 children — nine boys and six girls — and grew up on a small farm with his parents and siblings.

Hamilton Jackson became involved in the labor movement early on in life, starting at age 19 when he became the leader of the first strike against the West Indian Sugar Company plantation where he worked as an indentured laborer after leaving school (he later earned a fifth-grade education). This strike led to his arrest but also drew national attention to colonial conditions in the U.S. Virgin Islands, leading ultimately to increased rights for laborers there by way of reform legislation passed by Congress in 1901 called “An Act Providing Laborers With More Protection In The United States Virgin Islands.”

In addition to being known as “The Father Of The Labor Movement” due primarily to his work organizing agricultural workers into trade unions during this era, Hamilton Jackson also served as editor-in-chief for The Voice newspaper from 1899 until 1918. He also served two terms as mayor from 1921 until 1923 and again from 1925 until 1927. In addition, he founded both DHL Airways (now Caribbean Airlines) and DHL Express.

Today D.Hamilton Jackson Day. D.. Hamilton Jackson Day is celebrated on November 1 every year in the U.S. Virgin Islands. This day commemorates the publication of the first Jackson newspaper called ‘The Herald’ in St. Croix. #dhamiltonjacksonday #sajaikumar pic.twitter.com/ARYdD1nLG1 — Sajai Kumar (@SajaiKumar9) November 1, 2022

Additional Things D. Hamilton Jackson was Part Of

D. Hamilton Jackson created St John’s Episcopal Church’s choir program. The activist also cofounded several other churches throughout St Thomas including Mt Zion AME Zion Church. He is buried today near downtown Charlotte Amalie along with many other prominent figures such as Charles Wesley. He and Wesley shared many religious beliefs including strict adherence regarding slavery abolition movements during those days prior through mid-century America which included fighting against racial segregation practices within public schools systems across America during those years especially when it came down.

On September 19, 2014, the US Virgin Islands government officially honored D. Hamilton Jackson with a day of recognition. This holiday was first celebrated on September 19, 2014, in honor of D. Hamilton Jackson, an advocate against forced labor and for the labor movement during the early 20th century in St Croix.

Jackson was born on September 19, 1881, and died on October 1, 1944, at age 63 years old. He was one of many immigrants who came to live in Saint Croix after being recruited by American officials to work there as laborers during World War I. After his arrival, he became involved with local politics which led him to become a major civil rights activist later in life due to injustices against African Americans living under colonial rule at that time period (1918).

Celebrating a Hero

The St. Croix Virgin Islands have celebrated this day since the 1960s when it was adopted by the local Legislature as a public holiday in honor of D. Hamilton Jackson, an advocate for civil rights and political equality who served as the Island Territory’s first African American senator from 1954 to 1966. This year marks the 60th anniversary of his death, making it particularly appropriate that this is being celebrated as a historic milestone event with numerous activities planned across all three islands.

Hamilton Jackson was a leader in the labor movement and an advocate against slavery. He worked to improve working conditions for people in St. Croix and led civil rights efforts for people of color.

D. Hamilton Jackson Day is an official public holiday and commemorative celebration observed in the United States Virgin Islands. The day is also called Liberty Day or Liberty Day Weekend.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

National Today: D. Hamilton Jackson Day – November 1, 2022

VI Now: David Hamilton Jackson Day

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Rene Leubert‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License