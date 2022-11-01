How “Greedflation” Affected Our Halloween

Our gas and electric company, NV Energy, was given permission to raise our rates during the pandemic. We cook 100 percent of our meals: no going to restaurants or having food delivered. Unnecessary increases at our discount grocery store added a strain to our budget. Every necessity has been affected by “greedflation” in 2022.

Living on a Fixed Income

My wife and I have no other income than Social Security. I carefully plan our monthly expenses to ensure that we will meet our responsibilities. God forbid we have a broken appliance, or a plumbing problem, an electrical malfunction, or a medical emergency.

With every dollar critical to our survival as Americans in our 70’s, we have been forced to look for ways to survive. We cannot afford Medicare part “B”, making our health a great concern.

A Disappointing Halloween

Last night was Halloween. When we moved into our home in 1999, I eagerly video-taped every child coming to our door. This year we turned off all of our lights, wore earphones to watch television, and locked our dog in one of the bedrooms. We simply couldn’t afford the high price of candy for trick or treaters.

Social Security Increase not Enough for Seniors

We will be receiving an 8.7 percent increase in our social security benefits, a retirement plan we contributed to for all of our working lives. However, our expenses have increased by about 12 percent. Once again, our government places corporate profits ahead of people. Anything which is not a necessity has become a luxury, and it is all the result of today’s fake Republicans and their support for plutocrats. Their campaign contributions are necessary for all right-wing politicians if they have any chance to win elections. They cannot win on the important issues because they oppose the needs and wishes of most Americans.

When we do our regular shopping, we have been forced to eliminate items which are now priced beyond what our budget allows. Included are bacon, increased in price from $3.98 a pound to $6.98 per pound: our favorite muffins, formerly $3.98 for a package of six, now $5.98: Romaine lettuce, $2.98 to $4.98 for a single head: and our favorite juice bars, from $2.98 for a package of six to $5.49. There are many more. We do without some of our simple pleasures out of necessity.

Don’t Believe the Excuses for Greedflation Offered by Biased Writers

I am not complaining about our situation: it is what it is. However, for a small percentage of nation’s people to become even richer at the expense of the quality of life of millions of Americans is an unforgivable fact. During the height of the pandemic these large corporations experienced huge profits while more than 300 million people suffered.

Republicans created a plutocracy, and continue to take orders from billionaires while ignoring the reason for which they were elected. They no longer serve us, they rule over us supported by millions of dollars in campaign contributions. They have created what is soon to come, a second American Revolution. The battles will be between the super-rich and the working class. This is inevitable, and as long as we are allowed to vote, we possess the most powerful weapon in the world.

Vote on November 8th and eliminate Republican attempts to create a fascist nation.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Author of “Sheena: Queen of the Streets”

