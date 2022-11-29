Chromecast Gets Long Awaited Update

Don

Chromecast Updated!

Google has updated the first-generation Chromecast’s software for the first time in years, with a fresh round of updates. Since 2013, Google has provided the Chromecast series as a low-cost solution to link any TV to apps on your Android or iOS phone, making it a smart TV.

The original devices, or ones not built on Google TV, don’t receive frequent upgrades because of Google’s Cast system web-based technology.

This is especially true for the original Chromecast, which has been around for nine years and has outlived many $35 devices many times over. To that end, the first-generation Chromecast hasn’t had its software updated by Google in more than three years.

All New Upgrades

The 2013 device is being upgraded to version 1.36.159268, according to Google’s support website (up from 1.36.157768). For those who still have the original dongle, judging by the slight modification to the version number, not much will actually change.

Google also published fresh firmware for the 2018-first generation Chromecast in the same set of upgrades. The fact that this updated firmware only increases the version number to 1.56.291998 (from 1.56.275994) suggests that not much has changed. This device’s most recent update was released in April of this year.

The built-in Chromecast support for Android TV has reportedly updated from version 1.42.179832, released in 2020, all the way to 1.56.292394, according to the same support page. Although even more recent versions released recently, Chromecast support on Android TV and Google TV devices appears updated much more consistently than the support website claims.

Google’s release notes for all three of the new updates merely say “Bug fixes and improvements.”

