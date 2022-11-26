For Those Who Need to Know, You Are Loved

Don

In today’s day and age, nothing is ever cut and dry. Laws have been changed to ensure that everyone can love whomever they want and marry their significant others. It is not something new to see people of the same sex holding hands or kissing as they stroll down the street. However, there are still some out there stuck in the dark ages. And to those people, I’d like to say get with the times.

It is almost 2023 and people should not be afraid to be their true selves. And you know what, genetics don’t always come out right.

Feeling Unloved

There are some who have been treated differently, picked on, beaten up, and downright done dirty for being different than what some society deems normal. They have felt like outsiders looking in and possibly never told that they are loved. That truly breaks my heart to think but I know it is a fact for many individuals out there.

You know the old proverb says, “To err is human.” This just means nothing in life is perfect. Since our DNA is the genetic makeup of our bodies it is safe to assume that it too can have errors. Individuals could be born in the wrong assigned bodies. That is okay accidents happen but now there are ways to correct this. Just to be clear I am not saying that young children should be pressured into one way or another because they said it once or was curious about the other gender’s clothing.

Life Lessons and Feeling Loved

However, they should not be discriminated against if, in fact, they feel more comfortable wearing certain clothing. Growing up I wasn’t your typical girl. I wore pants underneath my dresses and climbed trees wearing heels. I was taught how to cook and how to protect myself by any means necessary. My folks didn’t want me to have to depend on anyone.

I was taught to love one another and to treat people as I wanted to be treated. My parents also taught me about the dangers the world had — everything from creepers who like children to domestic terrorism. They taught me how to listen to my instincts, not that I have always listened to them.

History of Heels

Did you know that high heels were first invented for men? Yep, that is correct I said, men. The origin of high heels can be traced back to 15th-century Persia when soldiers wore them to help keep their feet in stirrups.

Then the trend extended to Europe when male aristocrats wore them to seem more formidable and taller. In the late 15th to the early 17th centuries women began wearing them to transform the upper-class European female into a towering figure. They used maids as crutches to ensure they did not fall over.

Egyptian butchers wore them to safely walk over the carcasses of dead animals. Throughout history, high heels were worn by nearly everyone no matter what their birth-assigned sex was.

Back in the Elizabethan era, young boys played the parts of women. Both genders wore makeup for many years in several different societies. Not to mention the clothing styles throughout history: tunics, togas, kilts, and kimonos. Some of these items are still worn in polite society in other regions. These items are perfectly acceptable no matter where you are — whether some choose to believe that or not is another story.

For Those Who Need to Know, You Are Loved

So to make someone feel unloved because they choose to wear things that make them feel comfortable is wrong. Who are we to tell someone they are wrong because they want to love the same sex, were born in the wrong bodies, or differ from societal normalities?

Everyone has the right to feel loved. No one in life is perfect. And if anyone has ever made you feel unloved, I am sorry. No one should feel like that ever. You are not alone and there are people out there who love you for you.

By Sheena Robertson

