Nothing in Life Is Free or Is It?

I am sure we have all heard the saying “Nothing in life is free” at one point in time or another. My mother said it so often growing up that those words have engrained themselves into my brain. Not that it is a bad thing really.

Although that saying is not completely true. There are plenty of things in life that are in fact free; they’re just not materialistic. For instance:

Hugs are free though we just don’t give them out to just anyone — well unless you’re a child that is. It seems young children are the only ones who have not been corrupted by life itself.

Family and friends are free. Although there are some instances where your friends are more family than friends. Some studies suggest that friendship can have health perks, from improved mood to increased longevity.

Sleeping doesn’t cost a thing. It helps recharge your batteries, resets your brain, boosts your immunity, lowers your risk for serious health problems, and improves your mood. Not to mention catching a bit of rest reduces a person’s stress level.

Smiling and laughter are both free in life. Sometimes both of these things are difficult to do especially when life has got you down. But finding a reason to smile or laugh can help improve your mental health and those around you. A study in 2012 found that people who received a smile from a stranger felt a greater sense of social connectedness.

As the Beatles’ song goes “All You Need Is Love.” Feeling accepted is crucial to our emotional wellness. But this doesn’t just mean acceptance by those around us, we need to accept ourselves as well.

Of course, there are things in life that are not free. Things like housing, clothes, food, and higher education do in fact cost money. There is always some new technology, vehicle, clothing, etc. that is advertised that people dream to have. These things definitely cost money which means we have to work hard to get the funds.

Some people have to work harder for these recreational and fundamental items we need to live. Those who come from richer backgrounds have a hard time understanding why “others” struggle in life. The phrase “Nothing in life is free” comes from those who have to struggle and work hard just to survive.

We know in order to lift ourselves out of predicaments and the economic class we’re in, we need to work hard to do so. Whether we are having to do the jobs nobody else wants to do or spend extra time studying, we put in the elbow grease.

Worth More Than Money

There is a way to have a happy life without having a penny to spare. Being kind to one another doesn’t cost a cent and means more than money can buy. One act of kindness can make a huge impact on a person’s life. One never truly knows what a person is going through in their life. Showing kindness may be the one thing that subsides the dark thoughts that are swirling around in their heads.

Like Thumper’s father told him, “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothing at all.” There are enough things in life to beat people down, we don’t need to be treating one another badly to feel better about ourselves.

Bullying whether in person or online is horrible. It lowers your self-esteem, making you feel worthless and unwanted. Some people have “unalived” themselves because people picked on them. They belittle and demean people until all that person hears out loud and internally is how worthless they are.

As a society, we should do better. We are supposed to uplift one another, lend a hand when we can, to help the world go around more smoothly. This is something that not everyone believes, though there are hopes this thought process may change. Every life is precious.

Though there are some who do despicable things and challenge this. I don’t condone murder, rape, pedophilia, abuse of any kind, etc.

A key to happiness is to not focus on the things you cannot control. Concentrate on the things you can, look forward to the future, and keep in mind there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.

Written by Sheena Robertson

