John Roberts Is Wrong, Trump Surrendered His Rights As an American Twice

Congress subpoenaed Trump’s tax returns. He is desperate to hide them and has appealed to the Supreme Court of the United States to prevent the House from doing its job. Chief Justice, John Roberts, apparently agreed with Trump, and temporarily blocked the demands of congress to learn their contents and how they might affect current investigations.

Republicans Continue to Protect Their Criminal-in-Chief

Roberts apparently believes he is protecting Trump’s Constitutional right to privacy. However, Trump surrendered his rights when he committed two acts of treason against the United States of America.

Okay, I know that our judicial system is continuing to protect Trump from the truth, and he has not been convicted by a federal court, although the failed coup happened 21 months ago and his theft of government secretes happened nearly 22 months ago, but Roberts knows the truth and to prevent Trump from further investigation is treason and an impeachable violation of obstruction of justice. I am beginning to think that the creation of the Supreme Court was a huge mistake.

In Washington, Corruption Reigns Supreme

Think about this one fact. Ours is the most corrupt government in the world. The crimes committed by our congressmen and women are many, and most are hidden from public knowledge. Our 43rd and 45th presidents committed grievous crimes against our nation and the world, and the fourth estate completely ignored them. Not a single American politician, including the Supreme Court in modern times, has been charged with their crimes or fairly punished, including war crimes by Bush, and Trump’s efforts to overthrow our government and hiding top secret information in Mar-a-Lago; both acts of treason against his country.

The Beginning of the End of the GOP Began in 1981

My faith in America began to wane in 1981. I voted for Reagan, but his campaign was all based on lies. He immediately proved himself the enemy of the working class, and began a war on women and minorities. His horrible presidency changed his entire party, and my independent voting beliefs began to slip away. Republicans began moving to the extreme right, and proved themselves incapable of governing. Their support for special interests has grown with every passing year. Since 2000 I have not voted for a single Republican who was a candidate for federal office.

For the Right-Wing, Party is Priority Number One

John Roberts is a devoted Republican, and like others who share his beliefs, he places his party first, not his country.

The tradition began with Richard Nixon, and continued until the 2016 campaign. Trump was afraid of what the voting public would learn if they were opened to the public. This is true of most Republicans in the 21st century.

What Trump’s Tax Returns Would Reveal

Trump is not a billionaire, although he is desperate to be one. He has avoided paying taxes for most of his pitiful life. And it is highly probable that there are many discrepancies in his returns. Most importantly, voters would like to know where his money came from.

Both Trust and Respect Must be Earned

One thing Reagan said made sense to me: “trust but verify.” No one who wants to be your president has a right to hide anything about his life from the general public. This job is too important. Trump’s entire life has been shrouded in secrecy. He would not exist if he was forced to live in an atmosphere truth and transparency.

Ask yourself one question, and have the courage to answer it honestly: “Why is he so desperate to hide his tax returns if they were filed honestly?” “He is a crook.”

