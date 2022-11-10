The Holiday Season Is Upon Us, and We All Have Much to Celebrate

Holiday Season

Just two years ago a deadly pandemic cast a pall over the very idea of having large family gatherings in our homes, especially with older relatives and friends.

The Fear Caused by the Pandemic is Receding

At the end of 2019, when our leaders in Washington ignored a probable health emergency, claiming it would “just go away,” we had no conceivable way of knowing that, by March 2020, Americans would begin to die from what became known as COVID-19. As the virus spread, businesses were forced to close, and our economy began to slide toward another recession.

Vaccines Save Lives

In February 2021, our newly elected President began his plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine across our nation as quickly as possible. Although the pandemic remains, it is now under control, for the most part. Many Americans will be celebrating this Holiday Season with those they love for the first time in two years.

We have other reasons to celebrate as we face an unnecessary inflation created by corporate greed. We have survived worse, and this too will pass. While challenges remain, the simple joys of life taken away from us by a deadly virus are available to us once again.

Biden Saved our Economy

After the election in November 2020, a new leader began choosing men and women for his administration, focused on halting the spread of the pandemic, and saving our nation’s people from financial ruin. As the vaccine was made available to an increasing number of Americans, the President issued stimulus checks to working-class Americans easing the monetary crisis until businesses began to reopen, and Americans returned to work. The previous president and his administration failed so badly, with virtually no effort to defeat the spread of COVID-19, that I cannot imagine where our nation would be today if he had been reelected.

The Midterm’s Expected “Red Wave” Never Happened

As I tracked the results of our midterm elections today, I found a reason for hope. There was no “red wave.” I found reasons to praise millions of voters who realized the importance of this election, and I found joy in the fact that they rejected the lies contained in television ads by Trump’s chosen candidates. The possibility of Democrats retaining control in the senate remains. There is hope that President Biden’s plans for all Americans will find some success over the next two years.

Holiday Season: Looking Forward to Better Days

I see many reasons to celebrate. Not every hope of mine and millions of other real Americans came to fruition. However, some did, and others remain a possibility.

Most Americans continue to believe in the dreams of our founding fathers and other great Americans, who shared their belief in the promises contained in the Constitution.

I hope you will join every loyal American and see the possibilities which lie in our future if we continue to fight against the negative forces which surround us. Admittedly, the information I offer my readers is often upsetting. I frequently find myself depressed. But today, my faith in most of our country’s people has been renewed. I found not only joy and hope, but a reason to look forward to the Holidays other than the obvious.

Thank you all for reading my rants for the last ten years, and I will keep my promise to all of you. The truth will always live here.

By James Turnage, Author of “The Holiday Killer”

Sources:

Demcast: Celebrating the Accomplishments of President Biden’s First Year

MSNBC: On several fronts, Biden has reason to celebrate this week’s wins

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of jennie-o‘s Flickr Page Creative Commons License

Inset image Courtesy of Craig James‘ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License