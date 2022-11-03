‘The Last of Us’ Show on HBO Release Date Revealed Early

Speculation for HBO’s new TV show, “The Last Of Us,” is set to premiere on January 15, 2023. HBO accidentally published a brand new poster of the characters, Joel and Ellie, played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, walking in a deserted city portraying an ominous scene. It looks like people are going to see it a lot sooner than they originally thought.

HBO’s Remark

The release date was first leaked yesterday, November 1 in the United Kingdom. Due to the leak, HBO Max stated that the show would premiere after this year. Naughty Dog tweeted, “You have no idea what loss is. #TheLastofUs premieres January 15 on HBO.” According to VGC, an authoritative scheduled release confirmation is expected later this week.

‘The Last Of Us’ State

It appears that the TV show will take place in 2013’s “Last Of Us.” The film will consist of ten total episodes for the first season. The first trailer for the show launched back in September and it provided us with our initial look at the Clickers and an emotional scene. The show seems to replicate some of the video game scenes. Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, who voice the game characters, also appear.

Neil Druckmann from Naughty Dog is writing and executive producing together with Craig Mazin from Chernobyl. Druckmann stated that the show is the “most authentic video game adaptation yet.”

The people who worked on set were extremely happy to announce that they feel accomplished and was, “a bit of a dream come true.” Barrie Gower, a prosthetics designer for the show said. “From what I’ve seen of the show and what we shot, it’s very true and authentic to the game,” he added.

By Alexis Medina

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Global Panorama Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of naughty_dog Flickr Page – Creative Commons License