Nets Lose to the Bulls

What’s Going on?

Two days ago, the Brooklyn Nets general manager fired head coach Steve Nash. He is a very experienced NBA player who played with the Phoenix Suns for the majority of his career. After his retirement, he tried coaching. He coached well taking the Nets to the second round where they were beaten by the Milwaukee Bucks’. After going 2-5 so far during the season the Nets’ general manager (Sean Marks) fired Nash. Right now, Marks stated claimed that he has not found a new head coach. The same day Nash was fired, the Nets played against the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls destroyed the Nets’ 99-108. Zach Lavine torched the Nets with 29 points. Kevin Durant scored an impressive 32 points but it just did not cut it.

What This Loss Means

It is very ironic how the Nets fired Nash after beating the Indiana Pacers, and then proceeded to lose to the Bulls. Now the Bulls are nowhere near a bad team. In fact, they are one of the upcoming teams this season. When Lonzo Ball comes back they will be one of the top-tier teams. Right now though since he is out there, there should be no excuses. Kyrie Irving should not be only scoring 4 points. That is unfashionably terrible. With all the drama Irving has been attracting he should not be doing this badly as well. It seems his head is completely somewhere else and not on the basketball court. Durant looks like he is by himself out there. When James Harden was with the Nets Durant at least was with help. Now Harden is with the Philadelphia 76ers thriving with Joel Embiid.

Nets Next Move

First things first, they need a new head coach. Someone who can take these guys to the next level. Durant played well in a very fast-paced offense. Therefore, Durant needs a coach who makes the team based on him. You do not put great ball handlers around Durant like Irving. You put shooters who can stand at the three-point line ready to shoot the lights out. In addition, the Nets need more team chemistry.

Nash was obviously not good at getting the roster to get along. Next is getting Irving out of the NBA controversy. His refusal to play last year left a very bad taste in the Nets staff’s mouths. I am sure Marks would have wanted to trade Irving very badly but the team owner refused to let Irving go.

Super Teams Do Not Work

Time and time again we see NBA super teams not work. Look at the Los Angeles Lakers for example. The team went on a five-game losing streak. The Lakers were so terrible last year they did not even make the play. The same problem is occurring on the Nets’ rosters.

It is too many egos wanting control over the basketball. Some people say the only reason someone is looked at as a superstar is because he is on a very bad team. This was the case for Russel Westbrook, and it is the same case for Irving. There needs to be a proper order on who is the primary ball handler, the secondary ball handler, and then comes the role players.

Written by Vincent Sauseda Jr.

