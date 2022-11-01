Who Is Attempting to Cover-Up the Simple Truth About Tom and Gisele’s Divorce?

The NFL Corporate Office, television networks, and many mainstream publications are desperate to protect their “golden boy” from the truth about his divorce from Gisele Bundchen. Tom Brady has been the “poster boy” for what an NFL player is supposed to be.

Caring Only for Himself

Among those qualities are courage, self-respect, dignity, and appreciation for his fans who have supported him for nearly two decades. However, what is a man if he places his personal needs ahead of his wife and children? Is playing a child’s game more important than the love of those who have offered not only support but sacrificed much of their lives, allowing you to accomplish your dreams?

Tom and Gisele were married in 2009. They share three children, two of their own, Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 9, plus Jack, the athlete’s 15-year-old son with ex Bridget Moynahan, famous for her role in “Blue Bloods.” According to sources, the couple had an agreement that the 2021-2022 season would be his last. At age 42, Gisele wanted to continue her career, and Tom promised to spend more time with his family, including caring for their three children. For less than two weeks, he kept his promise. However, he decided that he was more important than his family, and he left his wife and children, returning to the football field.

Brady Lost the Respect of Many of his Fans Who Are More Concerned About Gisele

Brady proved once and for all that he lacks character and integrity. Promises are not made to be broken, especially to those you love.

I don’t believe that anyone is concerned about how Tom is doing after the divorce. He made his choice, and if he is feeling any sorrow or pain, it’s all fully attributable to the decision he alone made.

Friends of Gisele claim that she is doing well. She indicated that she has been alone for a long period of time with her husband away from home for months at a time.

With the divorce, “Gisele is dealing with issues that have been plaguing her for a long time,” a source close to Bündchen tells PEOPLE.

The mother-of-two “has lived her own life for years while Tom played football so she is not afraid to do things by herself.”

It’s hard to miss someone who was never there.

Tom Made This Choice Alone, and That’s Where He Will Be

The only sports I follow in my 76th year are the NFL and the National Women’s Soccer Team. They are team sports and therefore continue to have most of the same players every year. If you are not a fan of professional football, you are not aware that Tom made a big mistake. His throwing ability remains adequate, but like all of us, our legs do not move as quickly as we age. He looks like an old man during the Buccaneers’ games.

I wish Brady no harm, but I cannot deny that I believe he is a fool. He is a man who literally had everything. He had great success as an NFL quarterback. Brady was married to a beautiful and intelligent woman whose income equaled or exceeded his own. They shared three wonderful children. Their joint personal income was measured in hundreds of millions of dollars. He has led a charmed life most men can only live in their dreams.

However, he, alone, made the choice to give it all away to play another year of a child’s game. I do not feel sorry for him, I pity him.

Op-ed by James Turnage, Author of “A Brother’s Revenge”

