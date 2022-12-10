How Can ADHD Affect Your Life?

Don

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is often misunderstood, but the reality is that it can have a significant impact on your life. The good news? There are ways to manage symptoms and get support.

Inattention/distraction is a cardinal symptom of ADHD, and it can have a broad impact across all areas of your life. It’s hard to focus on one task for an extended period of time, which can make things like schoolwork or work difficult if you have trouble focusing on what you need to be doing. Most people with inattention also have difficulty organizing tasks, sticking to a routine, following through on things they start, and planning ahead for the future.

Breaking Down Some Symptoms

Hyperactivity is defined as a constant movement. People with hyperactivity may have trouble sitting still, often squirming and fidgeting. They also tend to run around a lot and climb on things without realizing it.

Inattention affects the ability to focus on tasks or activities at hand, making it hard for people with ADHD to pay attention, follow directions and finish tasks they start.

Impulsivity is the inability to think before acting. It can lead to risky behavior, poor decision-making, problems with relationships, and other issues.

Impulsive behaviors include:

Spending money without thinking about it first.

Making snap decisions without considering all the facts or possible consequences.

Blurting out comments without thinking of their effect on others.

Feeling Alone

You may be feeling like you’re alone, but you’re not. There are many people who have ADHD and know what it’s like to live with the disorder.

Boys are more often to be diagnosed with this disorder than females. This could be due to the fact that boys are more likely to have more severe ADHD symptoms than girls. Data suggest the boys-to-girls ratio for ADHD diagnosis can be anywhere between 2:1 and 10:1.

Even though ADHD is a real disorder, it can be treated with medication, therapy, and lifestyle changes. With treatment options available today — and your attitude in check — you will find hope for the future of your life with this condition.

Females Less Likely to be Diagnosed with ADHD

This could be due to females being better at compensating for their symptoms than males. Research shows that girls who suffered from hyperactivity, impulsivity, and behavioral problems were more likely to be diagnosed.

Females who were able to cope with the disorder are usually labeled as scattered-brained or multitaskers. These women are more likely to not be diagnosed until adulthood with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Example

One such example is me. I have always been able to do more than one thing at a time. Like when I worked in a Mexican restaurant, I was able to cook the steak, and chicken while frying the chips, all the same time.

I didn’t get diagnosed with ADHD until I was 38 years old. Before then, I had been diagnosed with anxiety, bipolar, and borderline personality disorder, among other issues. Once they diagnosed me with ADHD I was able to get on the proper medication, eliminating many of my symptoms.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, we can see that ADHD can have a life-altering impact on your everyday routine. It may be difficult to manage at times, but it’s not impossible if you know what signs to look for and are willing to seek help from professionals. If your child has been diagnosed with ADHD, then let them know that there is hope for a better future.

By Sheena Robertson

