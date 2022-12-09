Washington Has Many Problems and I Can Give You an Exact Number: 535

Don

Trump Did Nothing for Four Years

Not a single issue important to most Americans prior to the 2016 election was addressed by the Trump administration between 2017 and 2021. When Trump was not golfing, partying at Mar-a-Lago, at taxpayer expense, holding hate rallies, at taxpayer expense, or watching Fox “News,” he was attempting to misdirect attention from his many, many criminal actions. All he’s done is create more problems for Washington.

The Right-Wing Supports Trump, Not You or Me

The greatest harm to our nation must be attributed to the Trump MAGA Republicans who continue to protect and follow him while ignoring their responsibilities to the American people.

Today these fake Republicans, RINOs, continue to do nothing with the exception of attacking Democrats for the many accomplishments they and their President have made in just 22 months.

All Republicans spend every waking minute campaigning for their next election. They have only two goals: wealth and power.

The Only Things of Importance to Republicans are Wealth and Power

The latter is the important word. The biggest evil in Washington is the desire for power. Not a single man or woman who claims the label of “Republican” possesses the morals or principles of the once Grand Old Party. The real reason they lost the 2020 and 2022 elections are included in their poor choices. Not a single candidate endorsed by their Fuhrer was qualified for government office. However, they eagerly supported miscreants including Kari Lake, Dr. Oz, Herschel Walker, and others.

“Republicans” have no interest in their country or our people, theirs is a desire and need for power. In politics, power is in the numbers. When “the dust settled” in 2022, Republicans gained a few seats in the House and now have a very small majority. However, Democrats gained a seat in the Senate and two state governors.

Once Again, Trump Was the Biggest Loser

Yes, Trump was the big loser, but he should be used to being in this position. Every right-wing-leaning news broadcast is blaming everyone else, attempting to deflect the truth. They are paying for their loyalty to not only the worst president in history but to the worst man in the world: a user and abuser.

Patriotic Americans Saved our Nation from Herschel Walker

Last Tuesday “the fat lady finally sung” as Walker was defeated by Raphael Warnock in a runoff election in Georgia. The midterm elections are finally over, and, as they did in 2020, the voters saved our nation; at least for now.

America has the Worst Government in the Free World

Our government is the worst and most corrupt in the free world. The truth is that all 435 members of the House, and 100 Senators are useless. Very little legislation of importance to most Americans has been passed over the last 13 years after Moscow Mitch McConnell created the “party of no.” The system of government created during the Constitutional Convention in 1787 no longer exists. It’s long past time for real change.

Some “Democrats” are Complicit

I am angry at many who call themselves “Democrats” as well. They are either weak or fail to support the platform of their party. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema vote more frequently with fake Republicans than with their own party. They were elected by Democrats but serve Republican voters.

Washington Is Totally Dysfunctional

Washington is a mess, and with the current 545 men and women in control today, it cannot be fixed. We need to start over and take control of our government, forcing them to accept term limits, and insist that they vote in line with the will of the people and ignore the super-rich and corporations. They can care for themselves.

By James Turnage, Author of “Sheena, Queen of the Streets”

Sources:

Daily Kos: Nothing Sinema does can take away Democrats’ Senate majority—she’s just an isolated weirdo

The Hill: Voters name Trump as biggest loser of midterms

