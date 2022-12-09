How Much Longer Will We, the People, Accept the Fact That Our Government Ignores Us?

Don

Governments Must Serve the People, not Rule Over Them

If you are just one year younger than me, you will surely doubt what I am telling you. Your rights and freedoms, promised by our Founding Fathers with the ratification of the Constitution 233 years ago, continue to be endangered or removed.

The men who created the United States of America believed that a true “democracy” was not practical. Therefore, they created a “democratic republic” believing that elected officials would cast their votes based on the needs and wishes of the people. They were overly optimistic.

Democracy: “a system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives.”

“a system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state, typically through elected representatives.” Democratic Republic: “A democratic republic is a form of government operating on principles adopted from a republic and a democracy. As a cross between two exceedingly similar systems, democratic republics may function on principles shared by both republics and democracies.”

The Mistakes of Our Founding Fathers

The biggest difference between these two systems of governance is that in a democratic republic, only elected representatives vote on most issues facing the people of a nation. This is where our Founding Fathers failed. They mistakenly believed that the men elected by the people would serve their constituents. This is not what happens in 2022. Our government no longer serves us, it rules over us.

Greed and a Desire for Power Destroyed the Good Intentions of Our Founding Fathers

In 1981, led by Ronald Reagan, our government began to ignore the men and women who elected them. They began their support of special interests, represented by lobbyists. Today, America is a plutocracy that denies any participation by the majority. Any existence of democracy is becoming nothing more than a memory. With the exception of elections, which are opposed by the super-rich and their party, Republicans, no one in Washington is listening to the American people.

If you think you support the America created at the Constitutional Convention in 1787, you need to do your homework. With every passing year, extremists in Washington reveal their support for fascism and the end of the dream.

Some Wise Men Predicted the Failures of our Government Today

“Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.” The Works Of John Adams, Second President Of The United States

I defend his allegation. Between 2017 and 2021, our freedoms and our rights were under attack every day. A fascist had become the illegitimate President of the United States of America, and his sole purpose was to destroy the America which began in 1776.

“America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.” Abraham Lincoln

Although President Lincoln’s quote has been disputed, the meaning has not. He was wise and knew that the forces he was fighting in the 1860s were a perfect example of the greatest danger to the Union. This was revealed by Trump and his traitorous party for four years. Today, the few remaining Republicans are desperate to separate themselves from the anti-Americans on the right side of the aisle. Credit for saving our nation belongs to every voter who voted for President Biden in 2020 and opposed the fascist agenda of Putin’s puppet, Donald John Trump.

Change Begins with You. Become Informed, and Become Involved

The big question is, “what can you do to protect the future of your country?”

First and foremost, get involved. There are grassroots movements across America intent upon changing our government. These women and men are focused on defeating the 545 wannabee autocrats who control our daily lives. Over the last five years, all three branches of our government have proven themselves dysfunctional and opposed to the issues important to the vast majority of our nation’s people.

Most recently, on June 24, 2022, one of the darkest days in American history, a biased and political Supreme Court removed a woman’s right to make decisions about her own physical and mental health, although 71 percent of all Americans opposed this decision.

Make Washington Pay Attention to Your Needs and Wishes

No one is listening to us. This is our country, not theirs. They have failed our nation’s people and their only purpose for 233 years. The revolution begins with you.

By James Turnage, Author of “A Brother’s Revenge”

