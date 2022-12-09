Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Faces Rape Allegations

Don

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter is being accused of raping a woman, named Shannon “Shay” Ruth, in 2001. At the time Ruth was only 17 years old. She has lived “with pain, confusion, frustration, shame and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me,” Shay stated during the press conference held on Facebook Livestream.

Shay has lived her life with cerebral palsy and autism. However, “nothing has affected me more or had a more lasting impact on my life than what Nick Carter did and said to me,” she said. The press conference was conducted by attorneys from Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard and Marci Hamilton, founder and CEO of CHILD USA. Corsiglia, McMahon & Allard are representing Shay and others in the lawsuit against the pop star.

Allegations Against Carter

After his colleague introduced everybody who would be speaking, attorney Mark Boskovich began revealing the alleged rape. As Boskovich began speaking, Shay was visibly shaking and distraught. When the attorney stated that Shay was going to discuss the rape, she let out an audible whimper and wiped away tears. Hamilton went to stand beside her.

Shay attended a Backstreet Boys concert in February 2001 in Tacoma, Washington. After the concert, she “joined the autograph line; where she met Nick Carter.”

Boskovich goes on to say that Carter invited Shay to join him on the tour bus. Carter then allegedly handed Shay “a funny tasting” beverage he called “VIP juice.”

The Assault

The lawsuit states that after Shay finished her beverage, Carter “took her to the bathroom and told her to get on her knees.” Shay became visibly more distraught as the details were unveiled.

Boskovich continued to read the lawsuit.

Then he pulled down his pants and exposed his genitals, ordering Shay to perform sexual acts on him.

At this time Shay begins to cry, covering her face, as the story of what happened to her becomes public knowledge. Hamilton and Boskovich lay a comforting hand upon Shay’s shoulder. The lawyer paused from reading while doing so. He then said, “I’m sorry Shay” before continuing to reading the allegations against Carter.

Virgin at the Time

At the time of the assault, Shay was a virgin and “never had a sexual experience in her life.” She performed the acts she was ordered to do “under duress” and “cried throughout the whole ordeal.” Allegedly unphased by her tears, the pop singer led her to a bed on the bus. “He pushed her onto the bed and proceeded to rape her,” read Boskovich.

The singer allegedly continued despite her repeated pleas for him to stop. The document states that when Shay attempted to get away while saying “No,” Carter got “angry and pushed her back down on the bed.”

After the vicious attack, Shay threatened to report him. The lawsuit alleges that the singer bruised her arm when he grabbed it as he screamed in her face. He reportedly called her a “[email protected]#arded little b*#ch.”

Then he informed her that no one would believe her story. He told Shay that if she did tell anyone, then she’d be the one going to jail “because he’s Nick Carter and he can do that,” accused the lawsuit.

Carter Allegedly Passed on HPV

Boskovich goes on to say to make matters worse “Carter infected” Shay with Human papillomavirus (HPV). This sexually transmitted disease can cause genital warts and cancers like cervical, vulva, vagina, penis, or anus. HPV can also cause oropharyngeal cancer which can include the tonsils and tongue.

The attorney revealed that during their investigation into the rape allegation against the Backstreet Boys singer, they discovered other victims. All of the women stated they were virgins at the time of their sexual assault. They all report having contracted HPV from Carter.

Not the First Rape Accusation

This is not the first time the singer has been accused of rape. In 2017, Melissa Schuman from the teen band Dream claimed she was raped by the boy band member in 2003. Allegedly the attack occurred in Carter’s apartment.

At the time, he denied Schuman’s allegations, saying that she “never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual.” He added that they performed a song together after the alleged incident. Saying he “was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally.”

However, prosecutors declined to pursue charges against Carter due to the statute of limitations expiring.

His Own Brother Called Him a Rapist

His own brother, Aaron Carter, accused him of being a “serial rapist.” The brother then compared him to Jeffrey Epstein in a series of tweets. Prior to his death, Aaron attempted to apologize to his brother in a “No Jumper” podcast interview.

Michael Holtz, attorney for the Backstreet Boys singer, stated the lawsuit was “legally meritless but also entirely untrue.”

By Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Fox News: Nick Carter accused of raping autistic fan in new lawsuit

TMZ: Nick Carter Sued For Sexual Battery, Alleged Incident During 2001 BSB Tour

CDC: HPV Fact Sheet

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of wdecora‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of YY‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License