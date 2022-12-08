Ja’Mal Green Takes Top Spot on Mayoral Ballot

Don

Ja’Mal Green, a community activist has acquired the top spot on the mayoral ballot. He did so by winning a lottery after submitting signatures to be put on the ballot. This means that on February 28, his name will appear first which some say gives an advantage.

He failed in his mayoral race in 2019, however, he intends to come back stronger than ever. While he may be one the youngest people on the ballot that may prove to be one of his greatest strengths. He brings hopeful optimism and great passion for the marginalized people of Chicago.

A Great Accusation Against Ja’Mal Green

However, this position may be in jeopardy. “Green will have to defend the approximately 30,000 signatures he filed with the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners from the challenge filed by former state Sen. Rickey Hendon,” according to WTTW. A challenge is a process where one candidate “challenges” another candidate’s ballots.

The reason why is to check if any of them are fake or in any way falsified. This is a very serious matter because faking your ballots to get the top spot is cheating. However, because of the nature of the ordeal accusations get thrown all of the time.

While Ja’Mal Green did drop out last time due to a lack of signatures it seems this time he has everything together. The embarrassment of the past is what propels this young activist into becoming a future politician and mayor for all of Chicago.

May The Best Candidate Win

Ultimately, when it comes to the mayoral race, may the best candidate win. May the candidate that seeks to better the neighborhoods in Chicago that need it the most win. Hopefully, the new mayor takes a radical approach to the city’s infrastructure, social policies, economics, and political structure.

Chicago desperately needs a change. All politicians talk about bringing a change to their constituents, but let’s see which of the mayoral candidates can actually do it.

Written by Kenneth Mazerat

