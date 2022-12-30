Read the Headlines and the Stories if You Want the Truth

Today’s headlines don’t focus on the real issue the nation faces.

Here Are Some of Today’s Headlines

“There are no ‘good’ Republicans, and the sooner that is universally acknowledged the better;”

“Jim Jordan tried to jump the gun on oversight requests; Biden White House tells him to pound sand;”

“Some GOP leaders say Republican Santos ‘lied’ about career and Jewish heritage;”

“Read the Jan. 6 committee’s report and recommendations for preventing another riot.”

If you look at these stories, notice that they have one thing in common. Not one of them is about the issues important to most Americans. Basically, they are all about politics, the ugliest profession in America.

Republicans: “Divide and Conquer”

Most of this is intentional. Republicans cannot discuss issues because they oppose public opinion in every poll. Of course, the media is complicit. Advertising dollars are far more important than the future of the American people. The first headline above is sadly true. Although I am a proud Independent, I cannot name one man or woman on the right side of the aisle who deserves my precious vote.

I Add Two More Headlines Which Should Never Have Been Written

“How Justice Kagan lost her battle as a consensus builder;”

“Trump’s tax returns raise questions over his business operations, loans he gave his children and more.”

Neither of these stories should have been written. The Supreme Court has become as dysfunctional as our legislature. Partisanship controls its every decision. This is in direct opposition to the intent of our founding fathers. This was their entire reason for a huge mistake. They believed that giving justices lifetime appointments would remove politics from their deliberations. They were very mistaken, and the Court is now divided 6-3 in favor of right-wing extremism.

Richard Nixon was the first president to reveal his tax returns. Every president who succeeded him followed his example, with the exception of Trump. To be totally honest, not a single action by your former president was “presidential.” He was a wannabee dictator who sought fascist rule over our nation.

Trump’s long-awaited tax returns were released this week. Parts of them were released to the public. Currently, they create more questions than answers. They are convoluted and appear to be a combination of alterations based on personal advantage, and falsifications of his actual wealth, and therefore the value of his properties, most of which were secured by major financial institutions such as Deutsche Bank.

Today’s “Fourth Estate” Should not have First Amendment Protection

Freedom of the press is guaranteed by the First Amendment. Its purpose was to expose corruption in the federal government, keeping the people informed about the workings of those serving in Washington. However, years ago the major media outlets agreed to cooperate with the 545 men and women who control our nation’s future and refuse to publish and report any instances which might embarrass our elected officials.

Sadly, we must accept reality. Until someone in our government’s leadership creates great change in Washington, we are forced to accept what we have. Term limits, and repealing the Electoral College are at the top of the list. And not just term limits for the legislative branch, but also the Supreme Court.

Read and Learn

The truth can only be found by reading multiple articles about every issue and ignoring the lies seen and heard on television. You cannot claim to be a patriot without due diligence. This is your responsibility as a voting American.

Be Independent, and be informed. This is your country, not theirs.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

