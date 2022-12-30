Republican Agenda: Revenge Against Joe Biden and Save Donald Trump From Imprisonment

Republicans Don’t Care About America

House “Republicans” don’t care about our country or the welfare of the American people. These failed politicians are disjointed, and the infighting has become destructive. The most extreme faction in the former GOP calls themselves the “Freedom Caucus.” They are threatening Kevin McCarthy’s ambition to become the Speaker of the House. Their only goal is to exact revenge on President Biden for soundly defeating their Fuhrer in the 2020 election.

This is what has become of our government. Worshipping the worst president in American history while failing to perform the job for which they were elected is their only priority.

There Are No Real Republicans in the House

All but two fake Republicans in the House refused to take part in the investigation of Trump’s involvement in the January 6, 2021, failed coup attempt. Instead of demanding oversight into which members of congress were complicit with our nation’s greatest traitor, they want the President investigated. For what reason, no one knows. This is another fantasy from what has become the American Fascist Party.

Unfit for Office, Republicans are Incapable of Governing

Suspected criminal, Jim Jordan is leading the Freedom Caucus in requesting every record since the President took office. This is a display of the difference between Democrats and Republicans.

For four years Trump accomplished nothing with the exception of giving tax breaks to the super-rich and large corporations. His party is known as the “party of no” for a reason. Since 2009 they have done nothing for the people of our country.

America Finally has a Working President

President Biden has been working like a real President and his accomplishments are many. He saved tens of thousands of lives by attacking the pandemic’s devastation ignored by his predecessor. Biden saved our economy while assisting the working class, saving them from financial destruction. He passed the first infrastructure bill, creating jobs, and repairing our roads, bridges, and decaying federal buildings. Mr. Biden rescinded many of Trump’s unconstitutional executive orders. Right-wing politicians are attempting to misdirect the public’s attention from these positive achievements and save the reputation of the worst old, obese, failure in our history.

The real reason for an actual “witch hunt” against the President is found in two simple facts: they don’t know how to govern 331 million people, and they don’t care. They are owned by the 788 billionaires and 22.3 million millionaires in America. To you and me, they raise their middle fingers.

These are “Trump’s People”

We need only to look at the lack of principles and morals of members of the Freedom Caucus.

Jim Jordan has been accused of failing to act when he learned the doctor for the Ohio State wrestling team was sexually assaulting the young men in his care. He has done nothing for the people of Ohio or our nation but remains in the House screaming and yelling during every investigation into Trump’s many crimes.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert were allegedly involved in the planning for the January 6 insurrection. Greene openly attends Neo-Nazi rallies and recently claimed that if she had led the coup attempt, it would have succeeded.

Matt Gaetz remains under investigation for allegedly transporting an underage woman across state lines to have sexual relations with her.

The list goes on and on.

If any investigations are conducted, they should be about the fascist actions of House Republicans.

By The Wise Old Fart, (James Turnage)

Find my novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

Politico: Conservatives’ latest McCarthy ask: A broad Biden admin investigation

Politico: White House to Jim Jordan, James Comer: Sorry, but you have to restart your oversight requests

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of elycefeliz’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License