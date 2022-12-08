Rick and Morty Prefinale Season 6 Review

Don

“Rick and Morty” Season 6 is coming to a close next week, but before it ends this is a good time for a retrospective. It is safe to say that Season 6 is one of the best seasons of Rick and Morty. While it does fall off in certain aspects it truly shines in others. Characters grow and change, they begin to interact with each other in ways never before seen on screen. The Sanchez family in Rick and Morty are headed in a more positive and healthy direction.

First, let’s get into the character of Rick. In the past, Rick Sanchez has been the major factor splitting apart the smith family. He took Morty on adventures without his consent and stirred up things in the house. However these days Rick is actively trying to be nicer to Morty. He even says “I’ll be 22% nicer” and “you’ll be able to feel it”. While it is a stark contrast to earlier seasons it is a welcome one.

A Better Rick

Rick is on a path to mental recovery and he is healing his long-term relationships, particularly his family. Rick even has a few therapy sessions when in earlier seasons he actively avoids going to therapy. He is learning to be a better person and he is putting those lessons to good use. He is hurting his family less and is respecting the boundaries within his interpersonal relationships. This is the best-case scenario for the character of Rick and the show. However, all of this growth could change in the last episode.

For example, something traumatic could happen to the whole family in the last episode. The whole family could get blown up by another Rick or Morty and Rick could have a big fight or something. However, this probably isn’t the direction that the show is heading. Rick and Morty as a show seem to value narrative consistency.

A Better Show

Most of the episodes in this season have been pretty grounded and mildly low-stakes. There have been a few big high-stakes ones but that was mostly just the first episode. So, all in all, Rick and Morty seems to be heading for a big finale that closes on most of the themes and plotlines set up in this season. The fans of Rick and Morty are excited and ready for the premiere of the final episode of Rick and Morty Season 6.

Ultimately, Rick and Morty has come a long way from the show it once was. It had an incredible start with “Seasons 1 and 2, lost its way with Seasons 3 and 4, but has recently been on a path to recovery too. Much like the titular characters, the show is healing its relationship not only with itself but also with its fans. Season 6 has a lot of meta episodes that it uses to communicate with its fans. Like the episode “Full metal JackRick”.

More To Come

Rick and Morty still have a few seasons left because of the large order of episodes. So Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland’s writer crew still have a lot more time with these characters. There are many more adventures, side quests, meta jokes, and sci-fi adventures in the future of Rick and Morty. Rick and Morty have regained their sense of identity and seem to know what it wants to do in the future. In the after credits, the writers seem a lot more confident and happy about the episodes they work on. Hopefully, there are no more “incest babies” in the future, because even the writers agreed that was pretty bad. Rick and Morty’s last Season 6 episode will premiere on December 11, 2022.

Written by Kenneth Mazerat.

