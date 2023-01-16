Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Movie Icon, Dies at Age 95

Italian movie icon, Gina “La Lolla” Lollobrigida, has passed away at the age of 95. She quickly became recognized as an earthy post-war international sex symbol. She was declared the “most beautiful woman in the world at one point in her life. Italy’s culture minister, Gennaro Sangiuliano, confirmed her death via social media.

Her Life

She was born on July 4, 1927, in Subiaco, Italy — a pictorial mountain village. In her younger years, she did some modeling. From there she participated successfully in several beauty contests. Lollobrigida won third place in the Miss Italy competition in 1947.

In 1953, she appeared alongside Humphrey Bogart and Jennifer Jones in the film “Beat the Devil.” This ended up being her Hollywood breakout movie.

On Jan. 15, 1949, she married her first husband Milko Skofic. They were married for a little over 22 years and had a son before divorcing in June 1971. She married her second husband, Javier Rigau y Rafols, in November 2010 and was annulled in 2019.

Lollobrigida’s Career

In 1955, the Italian beauty’s signature film, “Beautiful But Dangerous,” was made. Six years later she starred alongside Rock Hudson in “Come September.” The film won the Golden Globe Award for being the World’s Film Favorite.

She played Esmerelda in the 1956 adaptation of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” In 1959, Lollobrigida embraced the role of the Queen of Sheba in King Vidor’s Technicolor epic “Solomon and Sheba.”

Her film career began to dwindle in the 1970s. Afterward, she switched her focus to being a photojournalist. In 1973, her collection “Italia Mia” was published. Keeping busy, she immersed herself in her passions of sculpting and photography before gracing the screens once again in 1984. Lollobrigida officially retired from acting in 1997.

Her Other Adventures

In June 1999, she attempted to run for one of Italy’s 87 European Parliament seats. However, she was unsuccessful in this attempt.

Additionally, all throughout her life she remained committed to activism and charity. She sold her jewelry collection for $5 million in 2013, then she donated all of it to stem cell research.

She earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

Her estranged son, siblings, grandchild, and various other family members mourn her death. May she rest in peace.

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida, former @FAO Goodwill Ambassador. She was an advocate of FAO's work and dedicated to the fight against hunger. Our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/OHMNY4Rpff — Food and Agriculture Organization (@FAO) January 16, 2023

By Sheena Robertson

