How the Greed of Corporate America Is Hastening the Demise of the United States

America’s Economic Demise Began Decades in the Past

America is no longer leading the world in manufacturing. We make few products from start to finish. If we do assemble products, they are manufactured elsewhere, or vice versa. Our government approved of “outsourcing” about 30 years ago, and with that decision, thousands and thousands of good-paying jobs left our country’s shores.

Corporate Greed in Collusion with our Government is Destroying “The Great Economy”

All we have left is customer service and technology, and the latter is waning due to a country ranked 15th in education. The best paying jobs in the technology field are mostly given to young men and women from other nations. Sadly, the former is disappearing at a much greater speed.

As more and more retail outlets turn to automation, the workforce declines. The existence of a capitalistic society depends upon consumerism. Although a smaller payroll increases the profits of corporate America, it reduces the number of consumers. The reality is clear, greed is destroying our economy. In just a few decades unemployment will begin to surge to levels unseen in what claims to be the “richest nation in the world.” Jobs which will be available will offer minimum wage or slightly more.

The World’s Biggest Retailer Wants Bigger Profits

If you have a Walmart near your home, I’m sure you’ve noticed a major change. The world’s largest retailer has eliminated about one-half of its employees. 80 percent or more of the checkout stands are now self-service. This week Walmart executives are bragging about raising their companies starting wage to $14 per hour. However, by eliminating tens-of-thousands of employees, their profits are growing more quickly than ever before. This is all that matters to Walmart.

Even Grocery Stores are Less Pleasant

Like most Americans, my wife and I have a favorite grocery store. In 1962 I acquired my first real job. I had previously worked at a gas station for one dollar an hour, but when I was offered a position as a “bag boy” at my local grocery store for $1.62 per hour, I jumped at the opportunity. I was a junior in high school and needed money. From then until just recently, when the number of customers lined up to checkout grew, other checkers stocking shelves, etc., were called to the front of the store. It has always been customary for those checkers to lead customers waiting in line to their lane according to “who was next.”

When I shopped at the latest addition to my favorite grocery chain this week things had changed. Only two checkout stands were open. I have difficulty standing, and the customers in front of me had full carts. When only one person was in front of me, placing her items on the conveyor belt, two checkers opened their registers. However, they did not offer to take those of us who had been waiting, they took new customers as they arrived. This store is obviously understaffed and those who work there are poorly trained.

Profit Before People Continues to be our Nation’s Motto

Both Walmart and Winco have given up on customer service. There is no one in either store to assist customers today.

My wife and I purchase nearly everything from Amazon online, with the exception of clothing and food. Retail stores fail their customers and are of no use to us. We find items at lower prices delivered to our door in two days, and I have the opportunity to read revues before I make a purchase. I have rarely been disappointed.

A Country Deep in Debt

Our country is in debt for more than 30 trillion dollars. In the third quarter of 2022, our nation’s people had credit card debt of $16.51 trillion. During this period the purchase of new cars and single-family homes declined. These facts speak volumes about the reality of our nation’s economy, and the forecast for the demise of capitalism in America in the near future. In a short period of time, America will become a third-world nation.

By James Turnage

