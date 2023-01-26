Joe Lombardo Won, and Nevadans Will Lose for the Next Four Years

Republicans Always Fail

Two things the American people can count on: Republicans continue to select the worst possible candidates possible, and they prove that they are unable and unwilling to govern at any level of government.

Most people pay some attention to what happens in Washington, and know about several of the most infamous losers and failures in our government, including, but not exclusively Moscow Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, Ted Cruz, Chuck Grassley, Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Lauren Boebert. Today, we can ad George Santos to that list.

State’s Governors Can Cause More Harm than Washington

However, it is equally important to pay attention to state governments, especially our governors.

In 2022 Nevada voters made a mistake as egregious as voters across the nation made in 2016. As always, I will offer you the truth. I was not a big fan of our former Governor, Democrat Steve Sisolak. However, his actions during the pandemic were thoughtful and excellent. He maintained and added to the economic successes of his predecessor, Republican Brian Sandoval. However, he lost his election to his Trump MAGA Republican challenger, Joe Lombardo.

Thanks to a campaign composed totally of attack ads based on conspiracy theories and lies, like Trump, he made fools of my state’s voters and they chose a former Sheriff, Joe Lombardo, to lead our state for the next four years.

Like George W. Bush, Trump and many others who had no idea what they were doing, Lombardo has no experience in governing at any level. Oh, and I might point out that he is a Trumpster.

A Few Reasons Why Lombardo Will Fail

The following is a partial list of the reasons he will fail the people of Nevada.

While the Sheriff of Clark County, in Southern Nevada, which includes our largest cities, Las Vegas and Henderson, violent crimes escalated. Homicides dominated 2021, and 2022 kept pace with this disastrous situation.

While campaigning for governor, he neglected his responsibilities and the number of murders of law enforcement officers rose to an unforgivable number. Meanwhile, he spent most of his time attempting to secure the support of other Republicans who support the “big lie.”

His number two man, Kevin McMahill, has been accused of physical abuse and attacks on the human rights of multiple victims. Lombardo is supporting him to become the next Sheriff of Clark County.

Although Lombardo claimed that he broke ties with Trump’s gestapo, ICE, in 2019, he ordered his officers to aid the illegal organization in every way possible. Another Republican racist.

He shielded his officers from numerous allegations at great economic cost to taxpayers, in order to prevent the exposure of what appeared to be massive corruption within the department.

Lombardo is currently under investigation by Nevada’s Ethics Board. He has been accused of using department funds to finance his 2022 campaign for governor.

Lombardo is attempting to undo one of Governor Sisolak’s greatest accomplishments. The failed former sheriff calls the expansion of Nevada’s healthcare system “bullshit.”

He also opposes Sisolak’s $500 million to provide housing relief for Nevada’s poorer residents.

Nevada’s citizens overwhelmingly support a woman’s right to an abortion. During his campaign, he promised to uphold our stat’s law, in private he said that he believes anyone who provides an abortion or has an abortion should be charged with murder.

Another old, white man who lies without shame, and will prove to be a dictator, not a public servant. It’s time for voters to become informed and ignore political party affiliation.

By James Turnage

Find my novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

Democratic Governors Association: Judge Hits Lombardo for Political Use of Public Office, Calls for Release of Key Emails

Honolulu Star Advertiser: Trump-endorsed Sheriff Joe Lombardo defeats Nevada governor

Nevada Democratic Victory: A Non-Exhaustive List Of Reasons Joe Lombardo Is Wrong For Nevada

Top and featured image courtesy of Glenn Youngkin‘s Flickr page – Creative Commons License