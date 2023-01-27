AMBER-ALERT Missing Youth in Chicago 16-Year-Old Angelika Cano-Peralta

Chicago Police Department has issued a missing person’s bulletin for a missing Chicago youth. Her name is Angelika Cano-Peralta and she is 16 years old. She was last seen in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Jan. 25, 202.

She left her residence in the 3400 Block of West Pershing in Chicago, Illinois, and hasn’t been seen since.

Angelika Cano-Peralta Appearence

At the time her disappearance was reported, it was unclear what she had been wearing when she left. She Has Brown Eyes, Red Hair, stands 5 feet tall, and weighs 95 pounds. Angelika Cano-Peralta was born on June 29, 2006.

If Youth Seen

Her family is desperately searching for her. If anyone has information as please contact Area One Detectives – SVU office at (312)747-8380 or call 911.

Angelika Cano-Peralta if you are reading this please contact your family or the police. Your family misses you.