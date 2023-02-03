AOC Exposes Republican Bigotry and of Course Its Hypocrisy

A Republican Will Complain Because the Truth Hurts

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been a voice for the truth since January 2019. Undeterred by multiple attacks from today’s fake Republicans, she spoke in defense of her constituent, Omar Ilhan, as she was removed from a committee by the Freedom Caucus, which is in complete control of the House today. Kevin McCarthy is simply a tool for the extreme right Republican.

“As a fellow New Yorker, I think something we should talk about here is one of the disgusting legacies of 9/11 has been the targeting and racism against Muslim Americans,” Ocasio-Cortez began. “And this is an extension of that legacy.”

“There is nothing consistent with the Republican Party’s continued attacks except for the racism and incitement of violence against women of color in this body,” she continued.

Ms. Ilhan is Another Believer in Facts Not a Fake Republican

Congresswoman Ilhan was unfairly attacked by right-wing extremists for her honest remarks defending Palestinians against the atrocities committed by Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel.

She spoke in her own defense, prior to a racist display by fake Republicans.

“My leadership and voice will not be diminished if I am not on this committee for one term. My voice will get louder and stronger… So take your vote or not. I am here to stay, and I am here to be a voice against harm around the world and advocate for a better world.”

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez and Ms. Ilhan give me hope for our nation’s future.

Republican: The Failure of Men in America is Irrefutable

For me, this is another reason to elect more women who are younger and more involved in serving all Americans than the old, white, prejudiced men now dominating Washington.

I Beg All of You to Support Two Ideas Which Can Save our Government

First, when you vote in 2024, vote all Republicans out of office. Most of them have been in office far too long and do nothing but take your tax money and money from special interests.

Second, call, write, email, or phone your Representative and Senators and demand term limits for both the legislative and judicial branches of our government. It was a good idea to limit our presidents to no more than 10 years, and an even better idea for the members of the House, Senate, and Supreme Court.

Why These Would Improve Washington

As always, I promise you that “the truth lives here.” Our Founding Fathers, for all their good intentions, made some serious mistakes. The deliberations at the Constitutional Conventions were honest, thoughtful, and even angry. However, their goals were lofty. What they did not consider is that not all men are well-intentioned. Many of our nation’s people are focused on personal ambitions, not the welfare of 331 million people, especially the fake Republicans.

The Constitution Must be Seen as a ‘Living Document’

The Bill of Rights is flawed, partly from naivete, and partly because they could not see into the 21st century. For example, the Third Amendment, preventing arbitrary housing for the military in private homes, has no relevance in today’s America.

The Second Amendment is ambiguous and makes no sense today. There is no way that our Founding Fathers could have imagined the weapons of mass destruction which exist today.

The Judiciary Act of 1789 created the Supreme Court. Article III, Section I defined the Court and gave justices lifetime appointments. Big Mistake. Six of the nine justices on the Court in 2023 are abusing their powers and writing their own laws. They cannot be removed by voters. Only the impeachment process can remove a sitting justice.

Vote and save your country. It’s all up to you, congress is incompetent.

By James Turnage

