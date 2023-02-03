What You Should Know About Democrats and the Economy

Republicans have Proven Themselves Incapable of Governing

Reagan, Bush (41), Bush (43), and Trump failed our nation in every way. Unwinnable wars, failing to serve minorities, working Americans, and women, and most importantly for the majority a lack of willingness to improve our nation’s economy, specifically the quality of life for all U.S. citizens.

The three Republican presidents who succeeded Reagan implemented his failed economic policy he called “supply side economics,” better known as “trickle down economics.” Today’s Republican Party in name only is now a tool for the billionaires who control every action from the right side of the aisle in Washington.

The Last Three Democratic Presidents Have Been Forced to Undo the Failures of Their Republican Predecessors

Three distinct differences occurred during the presidencies of Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and now Joe Biden.

After Reagan and George H.W. Bush placed our nation in debt and witnessed the lines at the unemployment office become longer, four years of Bill Clinton’s administration improved the quality of life for all Americans. When he left Washington on January 20, 2001, the national treasury was experiencing a surplus of funds.

Between 2001 and 2009 George W. Bush placed our nation in two unwinnable wars. The results were the loss of life of tens of thousands of Afghani and Iraqi citizens, and thousands of America’s finest young men and women, not to mention hundreds of billions of dollars of taxpayer money. His economic system was a disaster. When he left office on January 20, 2009, America was nearing a second great depression.

Barack Obama selected the greatest economic minds in the nation. His administration acted immediately to reverse the damage caused by his predecessor. When he left office on January 20, 2017, the economy was in full recovery mode.

Trump entered office with what has been called “an unusual agenda.” He ignored President Obama’s accomplishments, often reversing them, and focused on removing the Constitutional rights of millions of Americans. In his last year in the White House, he ignored a deadly pandemic. His failure to lead the fight against Covid-19 nearly destroyed our economy once again.

President Biden acted immediately after his inauguration on January 2021 and created a plan to distribute the life-saving vaccine to all Americans, and passed legislation to help the working class save their families, homes, and their jobs. Today our country is in full recovery. Greedflation is in decline, and both the number of jobs and an increase in income are moving our nation forward once again.

Corporate Greed Will Destroy the United States and its Economy From Within

The only threat to our economy now is corporate America. Greed, supported by politicians on the right side of the aisle, and a move towards automation and AI are eliminating thousands of jobs across America.

Your local Walmart has removed customer service from their stores. Nearly 90 percent of checkout stands are now self-service. There is no one in the store able to assist shoppers with questions. Large retailers are closing their doors in every state, the most recent being Best Buy. The grocery store I frequently use for most of my needs has few open checkout stands and long lines.

In that store, prices continue to rise on necessities. Eggs, butter, vegetables, meat, and other staples remain overpriced, and the increase is fueled by greed, not a necessity.

Teachable Moment About the Economy

Now for a lesson in economics, and I hope corporate America is reading this.

Capitalism cannot exist without consumer spending. Income inequality and a growth in unemployment reduce discretionary spending.

America has become more of a business than a country. However, the growing greed of corporate America will soon experience reality. The commodities they offer us at unreasonable prices will soon be sitting in warehouses gathering dust.

The truth is that corporate America is following the example of our military. The Pentagon has accepted a huge increase in funding for decades. Watchdog groups confirm that about 50 cents of every dollar are wasted. For example, at a military base north of my home on the border between Nevada and California, there are warehouses filled with Abrams Tanks which will never be used in combat. They continue to be manufactured in Lima, Ohio, at a cost of 21 million dollars each. There are other warehouses here in Nevada and across America filled with obsolete ammunition. There is no plan to safely destroy this dangerous material created for use in the next unwinnable war.

This will soon happen to American businesses. Not only will their brick-and-mortar stores close, but so will their corporate offices.

By James Turnage

