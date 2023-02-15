FDA Wants At-Home COVID Tests to Count

Despite fewer pandemic-related hospitalizations and deaths, COVID-19 is still active and mutating. And proactive care is required if someone suspects they are infected. Using an at-home COVID test allows people to self-test. However, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) needs both at-home and lab test results.

Missing results skew the real-time data scientists need. As a result, the FDA how-to guide now includes information about reporting over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 test results to the Make My Test Count website. In addition, FDA health officials encourage Americans to report their results every time they use an at-home COVID-19 test. “Your answers are anonymous, secure, and cannot be traced back to you.”

According to the FDA, a person can report their result using an app or other digital self-report option that might be included in the OTC test’s instructions. Or, they can fill out the easy-to-use form on MakeMyTestCount.org.

The survey is available in English and Spanish using the click-down option in the upper right corner.

Choosing if the COVID home test was positive or negative will open the next question. Additionally, a person could read answers to frequently asked questions on this page.

FDA and NIH

According to the FDA, the Make My Test Count website is part of the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) effort to create standard at-home test reporting. The NIH’s goal is to securely and privately collect COVID test data in a way that makes it coherent.

When a person reports their test results, they help researchers and public health teams to develop the best way to use that data. Moreover, reporters help the NIH create a system to help people live safer and healthier lives.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

