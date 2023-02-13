Donald Trump Should Be in a Federal Prison, Labeled America’s Greatest Traitor

There are records when traitors to America have been severely punished for committing the crime of treason.

Treason: “The crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government.”

We’ve Seen the Evidence

It is an undeniable fact that a sitting president, Donald John Trump, planned, organized, and executed an attempt to halt the certification of the Electoral College vote by both Houses of Congress on January 6, 2021, which would have overthrown our system of democracy, putting an end to our nation’s future.

Stealing Our Nation’s Secrets

When he was evicted from the White House, Trump stole 14 boxes of national secrets, hid them in his billionaires and millionaires resort, Mar-a-Lago, with the obvious intent of selling them to the highest bidder.

Although the mainstream media attempted to aid Trump’s attempt to misdirect the facts by focusing on older documents found in President Biden’s home and office, Trump’s lies and efforts to conceal the documents are a crime at the highest level of federal law.

The list of Trump’s crimes, including Constitutional violations, is challenging his number of lies in length.

Trump’s closest allies have become the leaders of Neo-Nazi organizations. These anti-American groups have one goal: destroy the government of the United States of America.

During his illegitimate presidency, Trump made phone contact with Vladimir Putin, America’s greatest enemy, many times in secrecy. Trump and Putin first met in Moscow when he was 41 years old in 1987. At that time Putin was a high-ranking officer in the KGB. His focus was on the destruction of the United States and remains the same today.

The Darkest Day in American History

I hope you know the definition of “treason” by now. I watched the tragic, and violent insurrection on January 6, 2021, and I don’t need to have it explained to me. This was an attempt to overthrow our democratically elected government. For me and all true patriots that date will be remembered as the darkest day in American history.

It must never be forgotten. If the fourth estate existed today, it would keep this date and the horrific events on that day, in the headlines forever.

I ask a very important question: Why hasn’t section three of the 14th amendment been applied to Trump’s declaration to win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination in 2024?

[No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.]

Trump was always unfit for office, but this guarantees that he cannot run for any office after aiding and abetting the Neo-Nazi attack on our Capitol.

By James Turnage

