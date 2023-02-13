Harry Styles Grammy Speech Blind Sides Fans

Harry Styles shocked many when he received the award for best album of the year for the 65th Grammy showing. And the aftermath was not pleasant. On Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, the awards commenced and many people took to Twitter over how mediocre Styles song performances were.

It is common for the Grammy awards to be biased but this year’s awards have caused a certain amount of controversy.

Many fans pointed out how the awards have snubbed Beyonce for years. And despite being the highest-grossing female artist in hits she has yet to win album of the year. Instead nominated for awards such as best R&B Song, best dance/electric album, and so on.

And in the words of twitter replies to the announcement “Harry Styles’ album wasn’t bad but winning album of the year over Beyoncé, Adele, Kendrick Lamar, and Bad Bunny is ridiculous to me lmao. grammys really manage to do this every year.

Harry’s Grammy Speech Fumble

Despite people already being underwhelmed that Styles was the one who won there was more to come at the event.

Clips were shared of guests getting out of their seats and leaving after Beyonce was not named the best album of the year. And in many of the guest’s opinions that might have been for the best. As Styles ended his acceptance speech with the statement “this doesn’t happen to people like me often.”

Many viewers pointed out that he was approximately the 33rd white man to receive this award while only eleven black artists have received the best album of the year.

In terms of the majority of people who win the award Styles was very much within the norm. Often celebrated for wearing nail polish and glitter sequences, and was often voted the most attractive British singer.

Many Twitter users also pointed out the blinding “tone-deafness” of his speech. Especially as Styles made his speech just after Kim Petra’s. Who told an emotional speech about her journey to receive the first Grammy as a transgender artist. Dedicating her win to the many artists before her that made it possible for her to be accepted on the stage today.

Comments on Twitter could not begin to compare their speeches as many people tore down Styles’ speech as blatant cis white male privilege.

harry styles saying ‘this doesn’t happen to people like me often’ while being a rich cis white man AFTER kim petras’ speech about being the first trans person to win the grammy is so tone-deaf omg.

Mentionable Winners Other than Harry Style

Even fans of the male singer drew some questions about what he meant by that statement. However, despite his speech, the night still gave many other singers a chance to shine. Celebrities like Kim Petra broke records by being the first transgender to receive a Grammy.

Beyonce broke the record for the most Grammys awarded to one person. Also, Grammy win for best songwriter was awarded to Sam Smith for his work with Petras on the song Unholy.

Written by Brielle R. Buford

