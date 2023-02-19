GOP Presidential Candidate Steve Laffey Vows ‘We Will Fix It’

Steve Laffey believes he has what it takes to be the U.S. Commander-in-Chief. As president, he would focus on the nation’s most significant problems: the national debt, unfunded social programs, education, energy dependence, and China’s growing threat.

During a recent interview with Guardian Liberty Voice, Laffey explained the factors leading to his 2024 Presidential campaign. He also clarified why he said, “We will fix it” instead of “We will save it.”

The difference is political since an average person understands that it costs money to fix something, whereas politicians obfuscate the financial cost when they push to save the same thing. Laffey believes that semantics help in widening the ever-increasing disconnect between voters and elected officials will end “American exceptionalism.”

According to Laffey, members of both parties have been meeting even less with their voters because they traded “We The People” for lobbyists and national party leaders. Their constituents are Washington’s political class and its money.

In his 2012 road documentary, “Fixing America,” Laffey asked those most suited to disentangle problems — ordinary Americans — about their thoughts and emotions surrounding the country’s financial crisis of the late 2000s and the disconnect with the political elite.

One of the leading reasons for Laffey’s candidacy is politicians from both sides of the aisle have avoided offering real solutions. Instead, they “destroyed the infrastructure and finances of the greatest superpower the world has ever known.”

Notably, neither party’s website lists a plan to reduce America’s publically held federal debt. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the debt equals 73% of the country’s gross domestic product. Additionally, Laffey said the last 13 years have been disastrous regardless of which party controlled Congress or the White House.

Consequently, voters have noticed that they failed to fix any of the country’s issues. Laffey declared: “Republican and Democratic Congressmen are about as popular as cockroaches and communism.” His assessment was accurate. According to a January 2-22, 2023, Gallup poll, 75% of respondents disapproved of Congress’ job performance.

Steve Laffey’s Approach to America’s Issues

During his campaign announcement in January, Laffey talked about the changes needed to reverse America’s trajectory toward disaster. Consequently, he will not shy away from so-called third-rail political topics. Instead, he vowed to address controversial issues usually considered charged and untouchable.

In fact, he calls that third rail “Laffey Lane.” He said America needs someone unafraid to discuss complex topics. But, he declared, “that is what we need now: Someone [with] the proven talent to convince others and to change votes.” He added that through the strength of his ideas, he has the talent to convince people to change their minds.

He chuckled in response to being asked why he wanted to hold what must be the country’s most demanding job. Laffey said that raising six children might be more challenging. Then, he got to the point. “America does not directly confront its problems, and the people of my party have no intention of directly confronting them.” He further declared, “Most people in office pray or hope they get out of office before you know what hits the fan.”

Laffey supported his last statement: “I saw that in Cranston, Rhode Island, where Mayor [John] O’Leary clearly hadn’t done an audit in three years.” Referring to himself as a serial fixer, he recalled deciding to run for mayor after learning of his hometown’s financial ruin and its leaders’ risky plan to reverse the problem.

Life Experience and Education

Between his education, work history, and family, Laffey has the knowledge and experience that America needs and what fiscal conservatives want in a candidate. He earned an MBA from Harvard in 1986 after four years as an economics major at Maine’s Bowdoin College.

The Republican’s interest in politics started at this time. As a result, Laffey co-founded the college’s conservative newspaper, the Bowdon Patriot. He was also elected the student body president. In addition, he and his roommate co-hosted “The Joe Show” on WBOR radio. Finally, the Maine Times wrote that he started the university’s conservative movement.

Laffey started working for Morgan Keegan & Company in 1992. After working in various upper management positions, he was named president and chief operating officer (COO). He developed his economic prowess during his 9-year tenure with the Tennessee-based brokerage firm.

However, he felt called to enter politics while attending a retreat in 2001. Then, in 2002, he ran for mayor in his hometown, Cranston, Rhode Island. During his mayoral tenure from 2003 to 2007, he used his financial expertise to fix Cranston’s bankrupt pension system. As a result, Laffey raised the city’s bond rating by eight notches from the lowest in the United States.

The fact that he took Cranston from the brink of bankruptcy makes him a must-watch candidate. In that case, Laffey may be the breakout Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential race that Americans — Republican, Democrat, and Independent — need to ensure the freedom and security of future generations.

Laffey is one of those candidates that does not get as much press as he deserves. That is because hardline contenders outshine centrist opponents from both Democrat and Republican parties. Moreover, major media outlets rarely support someone without a name, face recognition, or money.

So, come back here for future stories focusing on Steve Laffey’s campaign and a deeper look into the issues that drive him to pursue the U.S. Presidency.

