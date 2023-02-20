I’m Sorry, but Age Is Important in Washington

Biden is too old. Trump is too old and feeble, both physically and mentally. McConnell is too old, and Ron Johnson is too old and too white. Grassley running for reelection is an abomination. There are too many old, white men failing the American people in Washington.

Not Incompetent, Simply Out of Touch with the Majority

The first fact is important. President Biden is the oldest president in history. However, he is the most accomplished in the last 42 years, and he is just slightly over his first two years in office. I and millions of others who doubted his ability to simply “get things done” in Washington have been pleasantly surprised.

Washington: Trump is Ancient and Incompetent

Trump and I are just six weeks apart in age. I am too old to lead a nation that averages 38.2 years of age although my intellect and knowledge of how government works are much broader than those of your former president. Trump is too old, too weak physically, and continues to display signs of senility and possibly dementia.

Another fact: old, white men have harmed our nation for nearly 247 years. If there is no serious change, the future of the United States will be threatened with an end to the shining star and hope for democracy around the world.

Washington: A Nation of Immigrants, and Therefore a Nation of Diversity

A few other facts must be considered by every voter. America is the most diverse nation in the world. We are a nation of immigrants, and this is our greatest strength. However, politicians continue to attempt to use this fact and divide us for their personal benefit.

Diversity is growing much faster than anticipated by sociologists. The 2020 Decennial Census revealed that 42.2 percent of all Americans are of diverse ethnicity. Pure whites are in decline. They are choosing to have fewer children. The exact opposite is happening in other ethnic groups and men and women of mixed race. It is important to note that three years have passed since the 2020 Census, and it is very likely that the number of diverse Americans has increased dramatically.

Women Dominate the Population and Have Become Activists

Women continue to dominate the population. Today more women are enrolled in our colleges and universities than men. More women are registered to vote. In the last three elections, more women sought public office than men.

Add these facts to the statistic which shows a nation of 331 million people has an average age under 40, and it is clear that our government does not represent our nation’s population.

Pure Whites are Dying Rapidly

A large percentage of our population of pure whites are baby boomers like myself. My generation’s numbers are diminishing rapidly as we become only memories. One of the faults of our nation in general is that we do not move forward as quickly as other nations. We are far behind in the most important statistic, quality of life. We are also far behind in education, racial equality, and equality for women. No other developed nation is without a system of universal healthcare for all.

Trump’s Domestic Agenda was Regressive in Washington

Between 2017 and January 2021, our nation was regressive. Trump attempted to remove the positive acts of his predecessors over more than 60 years. This old, white, obese man harmed our nation for four years and has not a single accomplishment for all Americans to his name.

Our Government Should Represent Its People

I must finish with a truth of my own. It’s not that I don’t believe President Biden could perform his duties during a second term, I simply believe that age makes a huge difference in how he would relate to this young nation.

Biden came into office forced to clean up Trump’s mistakes. He faced a deadly pandemic, and a country moving toward a depression. Biden has solved most of the problems he faced on January 20, 2021, and I am hoping that he will continue to address the opioid crisis, pervasive racism, income inequality, unfair taxation, healthcare for all including zero copays for Medicare recipients, and the rising cost of higher education. However, he is unrelatable to the majority of our nation’s people. Many younger voters are three generations apart from their president.

Trump and his party don’t give a damn about these problems. They faced every one of them on January 20, 2017, and failed to address a single issue for four years.

By James Turnage

Sources:

NPR: Many voters think Biden is too old for a second term. The White House isn’t worried

Daily Kos: Biden’s age is not all bad (or all good): Saturday’s GNR

University of New Hampshire: New Census Reflects Growing U.S. Population Diversity, with Children in the Forefront

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Khush’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License