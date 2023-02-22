Jimmy Carter Put on Hospice in His Home

Former President Jimmy Carter has been put in hospice care at the age of 98, so that he can spend his remaining time with his family.

The 39th President is a Georgia native who is currently in hospice care in Plains, Georgia. This is where he was born, taught Sunday school at the Maranatha Baptist Church, and ran for Georgia state senator. Carter is famous for his naval service for seven years as an officer. He also won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for trying to find solutions to overseas conflicts.

He battled cancer in his brain and his liver in 2015, but was able to beat it. After multiple health scares in 2019, he had to get brain surgery. Despite this, he was still able to teach Sunday school at the church in his hometown.

On Saturday his family decided that, “After a series of short hospital stays, former US President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” according to a statement from The Carter Center.

Background

Carter is the oldest living president after the passing of 94-year-old George H.W. Bush in 2018.

After his presidency, Carter and his wife founded The Carter Center, which strives to help reach world peace and health for all. He is known for his fight for human rights across the globe during and after his presidency. He brokered the Camp David Accord in 1978 between Israel and Egypt.

