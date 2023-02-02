Let’s Discuss the Demise of the Supreme Court

Supreme Court Justices Names Everyone Should Know

These are the nine Supreme Court Justices who now sit on the Court for the remainder of their lives if they choose to do so. You need to remember the nine names of these Supreme Court Justices:

Sonia Sotomayor.

Elena Kagan.

Ketanji Brown Jackso.

Clarence Thomas.

John Roberts.

Samuel Alito.

Neil Gorsuch.

Brett Kavanaugh.

Amy Coney Barrett.

You cannot vote them from office, and only impeachment by the House of Representatives can begin the removal process and only a conviction in the Senate can remove them from their seat on the bench. These five men and four women have the power to control your life, and the lives of everyone you know and love.

Our Founding Fathers Were Not Infallible

Everyone makes mistakes, and our Founding Fathers made several during the Constitutional Convention, of 1787-1789. As it is written, the Second Amendment is a disaster. Its ambiguity has allowed our nation’s “gun nuts” to place it above the safety of the American people, and domestic terrorism to become our greatest fear and danger. An even bigger mistake was to give lifetime appointments to the justices who preside over the Supreme Court.

On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court Accelerated the Right-Wings War on Women

In 2022 this Court, at least six of the justices, proved the old adage, “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”

On June 24, 2022, six corrupt justices who openly revealed their bias and fealty to right-wing politics, reversed a decision by a 1973 Court decision on one of the darkest days in American history. Roe v Wade, a case that gave federal protection to women to make a choice about how to protect their mental and physical health by ending an unwanted pregnancy, no longer exists.

After the pending decision was leaked from inside the Court, a poll was taken. Sixty percent of all Americans were against the very idea of repealing a wise decision by a legitimate Court 49 years in the past. However, today’s fake Republicans don’t care about the people, they serve special interests. Therefore this heavily politicized Court in 2022 ignored the wishes of the American people and voted in favor of one of the Republican Party’s owners, the Christian Religious Right.

Three Women Stand Above the Rest

Although I feel lucky, and am proud that three strong, qualified, and patriotic women are now on the Court, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. The last being the first Black woman on the Supreme Court, they are heavily outnumbered. Thanks to the Federalist Society and its puppet, Moscow Mitch McConnell, the last three justices were given seats for no legitimate reason. Their only qualification was an agreement to overturn Roe v Wade. Moscow Mitch broke his own rule when he nominated Barrett and once again refused to “do the right thing.” It is important to note that one of the three, Kavanaugh, is under investigation by the FBI for misleading our government when being vetted.

Our Founding Fathers Were Naive

The reason lifetime appointments were given to Supreme Court Justices was to prevent politics from influencing their decisions. Our Founding Fathers were naive. They believed that only the best men, who would take their positions seriously, would serve on the Court. These five men and one woman are the worst of the worst. The Supreme Court, as it was intended by our Founding Fathers, no longer exists.

By James Turnage

