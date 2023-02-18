More Corruption in Washington in the 21st Century Than at Any Other Time in America’s Past

One holiday I will never celebrate is “Presidents Day.” Very few of our nation’s 46 leaders deserve to be honored, and even fewer are respected. Although we finally have a president who loves his country, today’s government is the most corrupt, lacking in morality and integrity in our nation’s history. The presidents that deserve to be honored are Lincoln and Washington.

Washington is More Concerned about Politics than the American People

Decades in the past, the great humorist, Will Rogers, said: “Be thankful we’re not getting all the government we’re paying for.” I wonder what he would say about it today. In his time our leaders in Washington made some effort to serve the people, but not today. Once a vital force in our government, today’s “pretend Republicans” spend all their time playing politics and failing to perform the job for which they were elected.

The Last Republican President and the Worst was Yet to Come

Richard Nixon was elected in 1968, the first year I could vote in the general election. He wasn’t my first choice but became my only choice as Democrats refused to offer the American people a viable candidate after the murder of Bobby Kennedy. Therefore, I must tell you that I was pleasantly surprised. Nixon was eventually forced to resign, but before that occasion, he accomplished more than the five Republicans who would succeed him. He was the last true Republican President.

Gerald Ford was nothing more than a “stand-in.” When he pardoned Nixon, the entire country was shocked and angry. It was no surprise that Democrat Jimmy Carter was elected in 1976.

Ronald Reagan was the Governor of my home state at the time, California. He was effective, and when he ran for president in 1980, the choice was clear for me and millions of other Americans. However, immediately after his inauguration, he revealed himself as the ultimate con man. He demanded unquestioned loyalty, forbidding free thoughts and opinions from other Republicans. It was his party now. It was Reagan who began the wars on women and the working class. When he embraced the Christian religion as the only one, true religion, he began to violate the First Amendment every day.

Failed Economic Policy in Washington

Never charged with the events known as “the Iran-Contra Affair,” he remained free as his party heaped praise on his failures in an effort to misdirect his crimes. When he left office in 1989, his failed economic policy known as “trickle-down economics had forced the unemployment rate to rise, and our nation was in debt for more than one trillion dollars.”

George H.W. Bush chose the same economic policy when he was in office. After a single term in office, Bush was removed from office for breaking his promise of “no more taxes.”.

In 2000 the Supreme Court chose the son of our 41st president to lead our nation. George W. Bush would become our second-worst president in history.

“W” inherited a perfect economy. His predecessor, William Jefferson Clinton, left him with a surplus. America was no longer in debt. However, Bush chose to involve our nation in two unwinnable wars and continued the use of trickle-down economics as his economic policy. He left office with America still engaged in two wars we would lose, and our country was nearing a second great depression. He lied about everything to the American people and was the reason for a growing division among our people. They were the most corrupt administration in history, until Donald John Trump.

And the Worst did Come, but with Help

With the assistance of Vladimir Putin, James Comey, and the mainstream media, the least qualified presidential candidate in history became our 45th president. He is not and was not an American. His goal was obvious from day one: to destroy the United States of America and replace the government with a fascist regime. He nearly succeeded.

Trump began steps to destroy the “United” States of America, with the “big lie” leading the way for him. He attempted to overthrow democracy and the Constitution on January 6, 2021, by halting the certification of the Electoral College by congress. The failure of his administration to lead the fight against COVID-19 resulted in the loss of more than a million lives, and the nation plunged into recession, followed by “greedflation” following his departure.

Collusion Between Trump, Putin, and bin Salman

Now that he is out of Washington you will begin to hear additional information about his very close relationships with two of America’s biggest enemies, Russia, and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman. Putin and bin Salman have owned Trump and his family for decades.

Remembered as the worst president in history will be Trump. Here are the names of some of the others who serve Trump and not the American people. Corruption is the norm in Washington: Cruz, McConnell, Josh Hawley, Ron DeSantis, Ron Johnson, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, and dishonorable mentions for six SCOUTS justices, Thomas, Alito, Roberts, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Barrett. All are traitors and fascists.

Op-ed by James Turnage

