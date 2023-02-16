Now That You Have Read About Super Bowl LVII, Here’s What I Saw

The Greatest of All Time?

First, I must admit that I have been a huge Patrick Mahomes fan since I watched him play his first game. I have watched all 57 Super Bowls, and multiple NFL and AFL championship games prior to the creation of the biggest day for television each year. I have never watched another quarterback who controls the outcome of a game and displays the confident leadership of Mr. Mahomes.

One of the Best Super Bowls Ever

Sunday’s game was one of the few true “Super” Bowls. The two best teams played each other, and it was not disappointing. Throughout the 22-23 season these two teams were consistently the best in their conferences.

In the beginning Jalen Hurts took his team up and down the field and appeared to be dominating the Chiefs and their injured quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. His only serious mistake was a forced fumble, resulting in a touchdown for the Chiefs. At halftime, the score was 24-14, in favor of the Eagles.

I know one thing about Mahomes; he is the ultimate competitor. He is at his best when facing huge challenges. The second half belonged to Head Coach Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, as it did in Super Bowl LIV.

With his legs, and his arm Mahomes narrowed the spread, Hurts added two more touchdowns. His play was extraordinary. He completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 103.4. Hurts also ran 15 times for 70 yards and three touchdowns. However, he was facing a man who was playing in a league of his own.

With just less than two minutes remaining, the score was tied at 35. Mahomes artfully moved his team into scoring position. However, Coach Reid was reluctant to give Philadelphia another opportunity. The Eagles were obviously willing to allow a score with about one and one-half minutes left. However, Reid had ordered his running back to kneel down at the two-yard line. The Chiefs ran the clock down to just a few seconds, and kicked the winning field goal with no time left on the clock. Final score Chiefs 38, Eagles 35.

Mahomes Is Dangerous With the Ball in His Hands

As I stated previously, I have watched all 57 Super Bowls. This game was undoubtedly one of the top five ever played. Both teams, and especially both quarterbacks were at their best. The fans saw a very face-paced game, and I’m sure they were like me and never wanted it to end. Watching the Chiefs play the Eagles was far better than the halftime show, and that is not often the situation.

It’s not the fact that Mahomes has two come from behind victories in Super Bowls, it is the reality that when he is in the game it’s never over until he runs out of time: and he doesn’t need much time.

A Different NFL in 2023

I have no doubt that as the 27-year-old star becomes even better, the football “experts” will cease calling Brady the “GOAT.” Brady had an excellent arm, and always great offensive lines, but he lacked the overall talents of the Bill’s Josh Allen, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Justin Herbert for the Chargers, and of course Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes.

It’s a new NFL, which is faster, more exciting, and safer.

The Officials Did Not Decide the Outcome

One final note. I was elated that the officials let the players play, and did not take the game away from being one of the most exciting of all time. Even the final holding call before the winning field goal was a good call. The player defending JuJu Smith- Shuster admitted that he had grabbed his jersey.

I have turned off several Super Bowls, but this was one that kept me interested for more than three hours.

By James Turnage

