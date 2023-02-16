The Constitution Has Been Revoked: The United States Is a Lawless Country

America has become a lawless country, including the Law of the Land, formerly called the Constitution of the United States of America.

Trump Violated the Constitution Every Day for Four Years

I begin with the obvious. A former sitting president committed an act of treason which cannot be denied by anyone with common sense or a television. However, unlike others who were arrested and convicted for committing the greatest crime against our nation, Trump remains free and continues to harm our country’s future. In addition, congress and the Supreme Court have refused to invoke section three of the 14th amendment which prevents Donald Trump from running for any political office. Neither Republicans nor Democrats had the courage to go to the people and tell the truth.

Let’s get to what is truly important, how our country got to where it is today.

How Did We Get to the End of America?

In 1980, I and millions of other Americans were conned by a Hollywood actor by the name of Ronald Reagan. The former Governor of California was ambitious, a talented orator, and a farce. He had no interest in his country, he sought power, fame, and fortune, the things he worked for all of his life in the movie industry. It was Ronald Reagan who began the demise of the Republican Party, and re-modeled it in a form which represents special interests in the 21st century.

In 2016 Donald Trump was illegitimately elected by the Electoral College and became our 45th pretend president. On Inauguration Day, 2017, the end of the once Grand Old Party was complete. This is what the Republican Party in name only supports today.

The Promises and Guarantees of the Constitution Have Been Forgotten

The Constitution promises justice and equality for all. This is non-existent in 2023. The rich and powerful are above the law. Low income and impoverished Americans are punished to the full extent of the law. If you are Black or Hispanic, the “Justice” system will find a way to keep you incarcerated for the rest or most of your life.

A fascist war had begun, designed to end the power of unions, and support the efforts of corporations to increase their profits. Reagan’s economic policy of “trickle down economics” created today’s huge gap in income inequality. Multiple efforts separated the needs of the majority and focused on special interests who would assist the new fake Republicans in their efforts to win elections.

The FCC Has Failed Its Responsibility and Allows Fox News to Divide Our Nation’s People

Assisting the right wing was Rupert Murdoch who created a “Republican” propaganda machine in 1995 to assist these neo-fascists and called it “Fox News.” The intent was to divide our nation and support the men who planned an end to democracy, and replace it with a plutocracy supported by a fascist government.

Right wing extremists, including the Republican Party in name only, and Fox News would like you to believe that they are patriots. However, the truth is that they hate the America of our Founding Fathers and have plans to end its existence.

Are You a Fascist, or an American?

All fascists are white supremacists, and all white supremacists are “Republicans.” The focus of their party in Washington and in all red states is critical to their ambition: voter suppression. Eventually, by 2021, 19 states had established laws with the intent of restricting the rights of minorities and all other groups who lean towards Democrats and Independents. Multiple Republican dominated states are following their lead and are taking the necessary steps to join them.

The Joke Which Was Once the Supreme Court

Late in 2020, less than one month before the general election. Moscow Mitch McConnell broke his own rule and hurried the confirmation of an unqualified, Christian extremist, Amy Coney Barrett, to fill the open seat created by the death of the legendary Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This ended the legitimacy of the Supreme Court for the next several decades, and possibly forever.

Today, the Court consists of three women who are legitimate justices who believe that the Constitution is a living document, and six unqualified justices who believe that politics precludes the Law of the Land created by our Founding Fathers in 1789.

The Most Warlike Country in History

Born in 1946, I know that every war declared or undeclared by our government has been illegal, immoral, unwinnable. Generally, they increase the wealth of billionaires who donate heavily to Republican election campaigns. The Military Industrial Complex is one of the largest corporations in America. During his departure address, a real Republican, Dwight D. Eisenhower, warned against the danger of this greedy group of American businessmen.

Let’s tell the truth no one else will. When we left Korea, Vietnam, Iran, and Afghanistan in disgrace, we left the innocent people worse off than they were before we invaded their countries. All together tens-of-thousands of lives were lost and the cost to American taxpayers was in the trillions of dollars. They were all for nothing with the exception of the profits of corporations.

Abandoning the Principles of the GOP

Changes within the right wing of American politics have resulted in changes for the lives of all Americans. The best healthcare and opportunities for education in our best universities and colleges are only available to the super-rich. As the only nation in the world of developed nations without universal healthcare and free or affordable education, our current government is an embarrassment to the intentions of our founding fathers. These are perfect examples of how our government has changed over my 76 years, and why it has become the most corrupt in the free world.

The Media Continues to Ignore its Responsibility

Today, history is under attack from fascist like Trump, DeSantis, and Abbott. Censorship in our schools and libraries are attempts to hide what was bad about America. It prevents younger Americans from learning from the mistakes of their ancestors. Have no illusion, the mainstream media supports right wing extremists. Firstly, it began during the 2016 election when they covered Trump five times more than all candidates combined, and only talked about Hillary in a negative way.

The First Amendment supports the press. The idea was that they would be “watchdogs” and expose corruption in our government. Obviously, this no longer happens.

The Constitution has been Shredded and Forgotten in Washington

Trump held office for 1,460 days. The Constitution has more than 2,300 pages. If Americans had reelected Trump, he would have succeeded in shredding every page of our nation’s most sacred document.

By James Turnage

Sources:

The Guardian: America is now in fascism’s legal phase

The New York Review: American Fascism: It Has Happened Here

Top and featured image courtesy of Patrick Tomasso‘s Unsplash page — Creative Commons License