Trump’s Political Life Is Dead, but He’s Not Smart Enough to See It

If you didn’t see it before the 2016 election, it is clear that by the 2020 campaign the entire world learned that Donald Trump is a bully, incompetent, a failure, unfit for any office, and displayed an intellect which is less than average. However, his ignorant cult gave him a stronghold over the Republican Party. 100 percent of the once Grand Old Party surrendered their principles and integrity to support a man who would clearly become the worst president in history. Their fear was based in politics. They would lose votes in upcoming elections, which is all that mattered.

Do Not Allow a Repeat of 2020

However, this is 2023 and the next presidential election is 21 months away. Trump already declared his intention to be your 47th president. The question asked by most informed politicos is “does America’s biggest traitor have sufficient support to win another election?” And one more for our corrupt government: “If Trump violated section three of the 14th Constitutional Amendment, how can he run for office?”

Independents Are Necessary to Win Elections

Let’s take a close look at what is needed to win the 2024 election.

Trump lost the 2020 election, and his 2016 victory in the Electoral College remains controversial. The 2020 election produced a record turnout, and truth be told voters were more focused on evicting Trump from the White House than choosing Joe Biden. Trump lost the popular vote by eight million ballots.

The most important statistic exists in party affiliation. On December 17, 2020, Gallup polling found that 31% of Americans identified as Democrats, 25% identified as Republican, and 41% as Independent. It is clear that the key to winning elections in the 21st century is winning the support of Independent voters. In the 2018, 2020, and 2022 elections Republican candidates failed to secure a majority of Independent voters. This was especially gratifying for me. I have always been an Independent. I will never understand the need to belong to one political party. Every voter should choose the best candidate and pay no attention to his or her party affiliation.

For Many Republican Voters, Trump Has Become a Pariah

Without retaining a 100 percent stranglehold on the right wing, it is impossible to foresee a chance for success. Losses by Republicans in the 2022 midterms can be directly attributed to Trump. His choice to endorse the worst possible candidates cost them seats they expected to win in the House and Republicans lost a seat in the Senate. Trump strongly supports the “right to lifers,” and praises himself for nominating the three worst and least qualified Supreme Court Justices.

However, his campaign believes that because he has not changed since 2020, this is an asset. (Don’t laugh too hard.)

“Especially in the primary, it’s a very strong talking point for the president. He’s got a good record, and he’s on good ground going into the primary and general election,” said John McLaughlin, a Republican pollster who advises Trump. “His position since he ran for office and since he was in office has been consistent.”

There Are Many Reasons NOT to Vote for Trump

Several focus groups composed of men and women who supported Trump in 2020, are no longer committed to him. Although they continue to blame others for Trump’s continued failures, here are a few samplings reported by The Daily Kos:

Angela, 53, from South Carolina: “That’s a hard one. That’s a hard one … Just because of the way they’ve done him … It’s more of an embarrassment for him for what they put him through. I feel embarrassed for him.” Nancy, 69, from Iowa: “The current Trump is not the Trump that I voted for. I feel like he has shown some things, qualities and non-qualities, whatever, that I don’t care for now.” Deborah, 67, from South Carolina: “I was proud when he was our president, but you know, there’s so many things … the way they treated him and everything.”

Ignore the Polls, They Are Usually Incorrect

I laugh at the polls. They write exclusively about Trump vs DeSantis. Neither of these fascist is electable. Neither of the white failures has a single positive accomplishment which would influence voters. The truth is that there are no qualified men or women on the right side of the aisle to become the leader of our nation’s 331 million people.

An Important Factor in 2024

Age Would be a Factor in 2024, Even for This Man who Will be 78 on Election Day

My greatest fear is that President Biden will run for a second term. Although his accomplishments are many, I fear that voters will shy away from voting for an octogenarian. The average age of all Americans is 38.2 years. Any man or woman who is twice the age of the average citizen is out of touch with most Americans. This includes myself and Trump who are just three weeks apart in age.

I find the fact that the media continues to give Trump access to the American people disgusting, and a disservice to America’s 331 million people. He is a traitor, a fascist, an unsympathetic malignant narcissist, and will be remembered not only as the worst president in history, but also its biggest traitor, and most hated man in American history. He is America’s biggest mistake, and the most destructive influence in my lifetime.

By James Turnage

Sources:

Daily Kos: Trump ‘fatigue’ is real—just listen to these GOP focus groups

Politico: Trump’s White House accomplishments aren’t so easy to sell on the campaign trail

Top and featured image courtesy of Marco Zuppone‘s Unsplash page — Creative Commons License