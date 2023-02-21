Why Isn’t Every Real American ‘Woke?’

One of my favorite movies is “The American President,” with Michael Douglas. In the end, he makes a speech I wish just one president in my lifetime had made. He had been criticized for being a member of the ACLU, an organization that has accomplished great things for thousands of Americans who are oppressed by our government and the justice system. His response was: “Yes, I’m proud to be a card-carrying member of the ACLU, and the question is, ‘why aren’t you?’”

What Being “Woke” Actually means

Right-wing extremists have a new word they use to attack real Americans. That word is “woke.”

Here are the definitions of this term, first from the Cambridge Dictionary, and an updated version in the 20th century.

Aware, especially of social problems such as racism and inequality. When this term became popularized, initially the meaning of this term was when an individual become more aware of the social injustice. Or basically, any current affairs related like biased, discrimination, or double-standards.

A Problem more than Four Centuries Old Remains America’s Greatest Shame

Racism and bigotry in its many forms have been America’s greatest crime, its greatest sin for more than 400 years. This is the primary reason our country has never been a great nation. Racism remains at the top of the list of our nation’s most serious problems. As long as racism and bigotry exist, and are supported by one of our nation’s largest political parties the Founding Fathers’ promise cannot be kept.

Knowing these facts, all true Americans, supporters of the Constitution, must be proud of the fact they are woke. They should cherish the premise of Critical Race Theory, CRT because it is founded on both history and fact.

Right-wing politicians are united against both being woke and CRT.

I became 21 years of age in 1967. It was then I decided that I would never be a member of one political party and that I would always be liberal, or in today’s vernacular, “progressive.” Today, I continue to be a proud, informed, Independent voter, and proud to be liberal and “woke” in my own principles and beliefs.

A Proud Progressive Independent and a Devoted Patriot

I have admired the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for most of my life. I agree with him: all humans around the world basically want the same things and must have the same human rights as everyone else. If being “woke” is wrong, I sure as hell don’t want to be “right.”

The problem lies at the root of the Republican Party’s platform. It is based on the evil and self-centered beliefs of every right-wing politician, and their leader, fascist Donald Trump. He is credited for massive change in the former GOP, but the truth is that they and Neo-Nazi groups across our nation have a leader with national recognition and a following of like-minded men and women. They have unimagined power in 2023, the power they never thought possible.

Corruption Dominates the Atmosphere in Washington

Those in the American government are hypocrites and have only their own interests as their goals. Democrats and Republicans alike have placed themselves above the law. No one serving any of the three branches of government has faced fair punishment.

Trump committed treason between one and four times during his illegitimate presidency. However, he remains a free man, continuing his effort to divide our country’s people and spread the biggest lie ever told by a man.

Being “woke” is being an American. If you are not, you are one of the millions who would shred the Constitution tomorrow.

By James Turnage

