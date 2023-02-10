Who Was Lying Tuesday Evening? Of Course, You Know Who

A Party Which Exists on Lying and Misdirection

Republicans could not exist if they told the truth. However, when President Biden called them out for suggesting the repeal or reduction in social programs including Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, during his State of the Union address, they booed and called him a liar. Some likely believed they were justified, but facts prove that once again they were simply attempting to hide the truth from the American people. Lying helps no one.

Two Very Different Political Parties

Here’s where the two major political parties stand on important issues. Hint, their positions are the same as they have always been, only even more destructive from the right. One side tries to reveal the truth, the other side makes a living off of lying.

Naturally, I Begin with Social Security and Medicare

Democrats support the fact that every working American and their employers contributed to both Social Security and Medicare for their entire working life. It was the only perfect law ever created by our government: self-sustaining and guaranteed to save the lives of many elderly Americans. Democrats have suggested expanding the programs.

Republicans continually label both as “entitlements.” This is an extremely misleading lie. The world reduces or eliminates them entirely and creates millions of homeless older Americans. The truth is that Mr. Biden was being kind Tuesday evening. He said “a few” sought to eliminate Social Security and Medicare, but in truth, it is the majority.

Healthcare is the Most Important Issue Facing America

Democrats support universal healthcare. The quality of life for most Americans is the worst in all developed nations, and much of this fact is a failed and biased healthcare system. The cost of medical services from doctors, dentists, optometrists, hospitals, and other healthcare workers is the most expensive, and least trusted in the world.

Republicans unfairly call government-controlled healthcare “socialism.” It could be justified, but so are tax breaks for the wealthy and no one else. More accurately these tax incentives can be called fascism under the guise of plutocracy. Right-wing politicians believe that only they and the super-rich should receive the best medical care our country has to offer.

No Lying: Fair Taxation Is Mandatory if America Is to Survive

There are many other differences, but let’s look at the most egregious, the only reason why those who call themselves “Republicans” ignore the needs of the working class and support special interests.

The tax structure in America is far from fair and democratic. The wealthy and their corporations pay less than an office worker on average. After the tax cuts enacted by Trump and his party in 2018, many of our nation’s largest corporations pay zero dollars in taxes each year. When they created the current “Greedflation,” Republicans lied and blamed it on Democrats. If these liars refuse to vote and serve you, why would you vote for them?

President Biden and his party are called for fair taxation. However, every right-wing politician is indebted to billionaires and the CEOs of corporations. They fund and support their reelection campaigns.

Corruption has Become the Norm in the 21st Century

I continue to claim that our government is the most corrupt in the world. There is a “Washington Mafia,” and it is funded by plutocrats who are in control of every action from the right side of the aisle.

On Tuesday evening, President Biden was being as honest as he dared. No politician will ever tell the truth about what is happening in Washington today. They fear two things: doubt when elections are near, and retaliation by their peers.

Politicians are all crooks: they take care of their own and ensure that they are above the law.

By James Turnage

Find my nine novels on Amazon’s Kindle

Sources:

The White House: FACT SHEET: Congressional Republicans’ Many Proposals to Cut Social Security and Medicare, and Increase Prescription Drug Prices and Health Care Premiums

Daily Kos: Oh Yes, they DID!

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Joe Flood‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Cory Doctorow‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License