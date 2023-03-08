America’s List of Traitors Adds Kevin McCarthy and Tucker Carlson

Two More Names to be Added to America’s List of Traitors: Kevin McCarthy and Tucker Carlson

In an act that can be described as nothing less than an effort to harm the credibility of most elected officials in Washington, “barely” Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy freely gave a member of the right-wing propaganda machine, Tucker Carlson, data on the insurrection. Every piece of information related to the failed coup on January 6, 2021, some of which was classified. This gave Carlson, a well-known fascist and servant of Donald Trump, an opportunity to create his own falsified description of the darkest day in America’s history.

The American People Should See the Films of January 6

Before I continue, I might suggest that the television broadcast of the tragic events on that day should be rebroadcast on a loop for 24 hours on MSNBC and any other legitimate news service which would like to do the same. These three hours speak clearly to an act of treason committed by a sitting president. My wife and I watched the violent insurrection with feelings of shock, dismay, and anger, exactly the same way we felt on September 11, 2001, as we cried when the twin towers fell in New York City. Carlson will convince his brainwashed viewers that it was not what we saw with our own eyes, but no one else.

McCarthy has no Power

You might ask why McCarthy surrendered guarded government material to a fake journalist whose only goal is to divide and conquer American voters. He was desperate to become the Speaker of the House and gave away his power, dignity, and principles to achieve his goal. Furthermore, he owes his position as the Speaker to the most extreme politicians in our government.

Loyalty to one Party is Moronic

l reject political parties. They promote loyalty to an ideal, not a reality, and most importantly not to the people. It is impossible for any party to offer complete loyalty to all people when they are behind or tied in the polls. They will say anything to win an election. Can anyone deny that term limits are a must?

A Split Between Republicans and Fox News?

Fortunately, it is becoming clearer every day that some Republicans have filed for a divorce from the right-wing propaganda machine, Fox News. After Carlson created a falsified view of the attempted coup, he was denounced by some GOP politicians.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Senate Republicans lashed out at the conservative Fox News host. On Tuesday, Tucker Carlson characterized the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as “mostly peaceful chaos.”

At a GOP leadership news conference, McConnell, R-Ky., said he wanted to align himself with the letter sent to the U.S. Capitol Police force by Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger, who denounced Carlson for spreading “offensive and misleading conclusions” about the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, including a “disturbing accusation” that Officer Brian Sicknick’s death had nothing to do with the riot.

“I want to associate myself entirely with the opinion of the chief and the Capitol Police about what happened on Jan. 6,” McConnell said as he held up a copy of the letter. “It was a mistake, in my view, for Fox News to depict this in a way that’s completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the Capitol thinks.”

This is according to NBC. Some GOP leaders called Carlson’s fantasy pure “bulls**t.”

Carlson Should be Removed from Fox

Additionally, Rupert Murdoch should fire Carlson. He intentionally lied and attempted to divide our nation even more than he has in the past. Unfortunately, his creation has refused to do the right thing once since its inception in 1995.

Furthermore, the truth is, at least five on-air personalities should be removed from Fox:

Sean Hannity.

Laura Ingraham.

Jeannine Pirro.

Lou Dobbs.

And of course Tucker Carlson.

They are the enemies of all Americans and have intentionally harmed our nation’s future.

What is most upsetting is that millions of Americans have chosen ignorance over the truth. They choose to believe Trump’s lies and the lies of those who support him. Instead of relying on the facts which are clearly defined through actions and the situations they produce.

Forever the Darkest Day in America’s History

Moreover, the truth is, there will never be a darker, more disgusting day in America’s history. To know that the man currently residing in the White House on January 6 planned, organized, and executed a coup attempt to overthrow his own government, led by Neo-Nazi groups would be considered a farce in a work of fiction. Sadly, it actually happened. I am even more convinced that there is no law in America.

Furthermore, the biggest traitor in history, the obese, old, white man who is personally responsible for the insurrection, remains a free man and is seeking a second term as your president. For me, this is proof that the Constitution is not worth the parchment on which it was written. We are a country where laws do not apply to the rich and powerful.

This is why I trust no one in power who pretends to serve in Washington and never will.

By James Turnage

