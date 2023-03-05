Trump Remains Free, South Carolina to Seek Death Penalty for Abortions?

I can’t mince words any longer: this country we call “America” is really f**ked up.

Donald Trump is undoubtedly above the law. His many, many crimes will go unpunished. He planned, organized, and executed an attempt to overthrow our democratically elected government on January 6, 2021. However, he remains free and is seeking reelection on November 8, 2024.

South Carolina’s state legislature is about to pass an anti-abortion law. It is called the “South Carolina Prenatal Equal Protection Act of 2023.” The “equal protection” clause includes all unborn fetuses at any stage of development. Therefore, any woman who has an abortion could be found guilty of homicide. If performed by a certified physician, he or she could be found complicit and suffer severe consequences.

America Is Moving Further and Further Into Its Dark Past

Something is very wrong with this country. One party is obedient to a single religion created from tales of pagan religions and fairy tales, and controlled by ambitious, self-righteous, and sexist men. Every day the party calling itself “Republicans” exists, it is violating the first amendment. Our government is far worse. It continues to ignore the Constitution and allow the biggest traitor in our nation’s history to remain free and cause additional damage to our country’s future.

Trump Should Have Been Removed From Office in 2018

Here is the truth that no one in government on either side of the aisle or the mainstream media wants you to remember. The House impeached Trump for cause twice; in 2018 and in 2020. Moscow Mitch McConnell and his entire party promised that they would acquit him in the trial held by the Senate. They declared him “innocent,” and both trials were shams. The Constitution guarantees a speedy and fair trial for every citizen accused of a crime, but this did not happen. The trial did not happen. Every right wing politician laughed at the entire situation, while the rest of the world learned that the United States as a nation has no laws.

Trump was guilty in 2018. If he had been removed from office the coup attempt on January 6, 2021 never would have happened. Democrats are equally guilty. They refused to take their case to the people and our nation continues to suffer from the “Trump Effect.”

If You Vote for a Republican, You Are Voting for Fascism

Anyone who votes for a Republican is complicit in the treasonous actions of the American Fascist Party, formerly called Republicans. Not a single member of the party which sits on the right side of the aisle proves worthy of having a seat in our government. They are the enemies of all 331 million Americans with the exception of a small number of billionaires who control today’s plutocracy. These ridiculously wealthy men and women pay for their elections. The current Civil War, and believe me, there is one, should not be between our nation’s people, it should be between all the people and our government which is owned by corporate America.

The movement known as the “99 Percenters” has been quiet for the last six or seven years, and I find this fact sad. We have a common enemy. We should unite and demand better lives for ourselves and those we love.

The “Two Americas”

There have always been two Americas, one for pure whites and one for Black and mixed race men, women, and children. Today our nation remains divided. One “America” includes about 22 million millionaires, 724 billionaires, and the government in Washington which has been “bought and paid for,” many times.

A shrinking middle class, low income Americans, and far too many of our citizens struggling below the poverty line comprise the other “America”. Income inequality is a growing problem. One of our major political parties continues to ignore us. So, why does anyone vote for a man or woman calling themselves a “Republican?”

Anti Abortionists Are Both Sexist and Racist

The attack on women’s rights is not only sexist, it is clearly another display of extreme racism from the right side of the aisle. Wealthy women will continue to have abortions without punishment. They too are above the law. Low income and poor American women will be forced to find illegal and possibly dangerous ways to end an unwanted pregnancy.

Finally, what is happening in South Carolina is just another example of white men attempting to control the lives of all women. America exists in the past. Our country places last in the universe of developed nations in the quality of life. Republicans are the primary reason this fact exists.

Written by James Turnage

